Nobody asked
I am a local teacher. I see the Massachusetts Teachers Association is speaking for me again. Never have I been asked my opinion on reopening school buildings by my local association nor by the state MTA. Personally I think it is cowardice that local teachers associations blindly back the state association's stance on everything.
Move on
Maybe now is the time for all Americans to realize that President Donald Trump lost. Now is the time to take down the Trump signs and banners. It's time to accept the truth. There was no rigged election, there's just a poor loser.
Sun and wind
Texas' power outages are the result of too much reliance on wind and solar power, which supply 25% of its electricity. New England must not rely on intermittent energy sources for more than 15% of its electricity, because it will destabilize the grid, making life-threatening power outages much more likely.
School reopening
It’s sad that officials in San Francisco are suing to open the schools due to the high level of suicidal children. The COVID-19 death rate for children is infinitesimal. It’s time to open the schools. Lockdowns, not the virus, are killing people.
Lousy lesson
On March 23, 2020, President Joe Biden said, “Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s briefings are a lesson in leadership." Now that we know Cuomo was actually underreporting nursing home deaths due to COVID-19, it’s no surprise that President Barack Obama’s former No. 2 considers a slick coat of rhetoric and a few unearned trophies covering up gross incompetence “a lesson in leadership." I miss the chaotic tweets obfuscating positive results.
Street clearing
Let's go back to the old way of changing sides of the streets each day. In two nights' time, streets are clean to both curbs, and any cars in the way get towed.
Early release
How does the FBI agent who collaborated with James "Whitey" Bulger get to go home early from prison just because he is sick? The people he ratted out to the Winter Hill Gang don't have the chance to get sick. He was found guilty twice and sent to prison twice for what he did. They should've left him there.
Forced travel
Gov. Charlie Baker is now concentrating on mass-vaccination sites. No more local sites. That's just what we need in the middle of winter -- making elderly people travel.
Back in class
Scientists say kids can be in school learning and healthy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they can be in school learning and healthy. Many schools are in session, with in-person learning and healthy students and staff. But that's not the case in Haverhill, and the recent School Committee vote shows the teachers union has a fox in the henhouse, with a former member on the committee voting against it. It's time for a change in the next election.
Turnabout
A letter writer says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell "only allows those bills that are policy issues supported by the Republican Party to move through Congress, thus preventing debate on issues that are supported by Democrats.” I didn’t see him or other Democrats complaining when former Sen. Harry Reid did precisely this against Republicans in the opening years of the Obama/Biden administration.
Red spread
I enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960. Like hundreds of thousands of others, I felt obligated to serve. Our mission was to stop the spread of communism. Now it appears that our leaders on all sides are embracing it. I'm worried, are you?
Lost influence
If Sen. Edward M. Kennedy were still alive, Massachusetts would have all the vaccine it needs.
Get them back
I certainly hope that the mayor of Haverhill can get these kids back into school by April 1. From what I’ve seen and heard, they are falling behind. My grandson is in sixth grade and in his formative years. He's missed so much that it scares me. Please get these kids back into school.