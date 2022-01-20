Kudos to Mayor Perry
Thank you Methuen Mayor Neil Perry for the robo calls regarding how to get COVID-19 test kits. For those of us who do not have internet skills, it is truly appreciated to be informed through phone calls. Keep these important updates coming through these robo calls.
And, one more time
To “vaccine question”: Please, how many times do you need to be informed that anyone can pass or get COVID-19? The science and medical experts, president, and the media have all been clear about this. The vaccination is the key to preventing severe COVID-19 illness or dying. The unvaccinated are 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
Racist, rather than illegal
To “voting conundrum”: Documented cases of non-citizens voting in current elections are isolated. Perpetuating falsehoods that folks are waiting at the border handing out ballots to “illegals” is more about racism than illegal voting. Such false allegations are used to promote voter suppression measures that are defended as election integrity.
What about deaths?
The amount of complaining by the unvaccinated is exhausting. The “poor me” lines are full of selfish sentiment. Why is it we never hear one unvaccinated person commenting on the heartbreaking numbers of people suffering and dying from COVID-19? There is such a level of ignorance surrounding the virus. It’s stunning.
You have a choice
Every time I hear an anti-masker or anti-vaxxer moan about freedom I have to shake my head. You are free not to wear a mask or get vaxxed if a town or company requires it. You are free to not go there. Just stay away. If you want to go, comply. It’s very simple
How about a grant writer?
Is there a reason why 306 other cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts received state-funded grants but Methuen did not? Literally every city and town around us were recipients of these grants. When will the city wake up and hire a full-time grant writer?
Congress, mandate vaccines
I don’t see anything wrong with the vaccine mandate. Just do it the right way — with an act of Congress.
The cost of a lime
Limes used to be four for a dollar. Today? Two for $1.29. Inflation? No. It’s price gouging. No more limes for my margarita.
Freedom, at what price?
We do not have the “freedom” to indulge ourselves by doing things that are commonly known to endanger the health and safety of our fellow citizens. We cannot shout “fire” in a crowded theater, or drive recklessly in a populated area. We definitely don’t have a “freedom” to carry a deadly virus into any location that would harm others. It’s not “ironic”; it’s being a good citizen.