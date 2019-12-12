Shovelers
Too many people in Haverhill shovel out their and throw snow into the middle of the road, waiting for a plow to take it away. They don't get fined, they don't get a ticket, and the roads are horrible. When are police going to crack down on it?
Spending money
Haverhill again is trying to justify a $750,000 feasibility study, saying it has to “spend” money to “get” money from the state. Smart people know it's still grafting — giving someone a lucrative job that pays more than it ever would in the outside world in order to release funds from other lucrative taxes. Call it what you will — “free cash,” “rainy day fund” or “general fund” — but we all know the smell of our money being redistributed . Elected officials’ job is to stop that behavior. They never do.
Lacking fact
I wonder where William F. Klessens got all of his facts pertaining to President Trump’s impeachment hearings by the politically biased Democratic majority in the House of Representatives? All Americans have heard is hearsay. Democrats even brought in college professors with no facts, only opinions. When the Department of Justice indicts all of these corrupt leaders and their minions, will Klessens believe that, or just laugh it off?
Out of the bottle
I have spent my life as a teacher trying to give kids proper manners. We have programs to stop bullying. Violence prevention programs are everywhere. We teach kids that it’s OK to “blow the whistle” and that there’s safety in confidentiality. We also teach tolerance. We try to stop swearing and ask kids to tell the truth. Yet, today's Republicans promote intolerance, violence, swearing, lying and dishonor. How can a parent bring a child up with the values of President Trump and call himself a good parent? His rallies are filled with white American anti-government radicals, rabid religionists, neo-Nazis and tax cheats. Their monster is out of the bottle and they don't know how to cap it.
No justice
As regards to our justice system, there is no justice system. A woman drives under the influence and kills someone but gets no jail time. A man in Newburyport charged with a third OUI offense gets minimum bail. A man charged with texting and causing an accident gets a $50 fine.
Detective work
The Washington Post did some basic investigation and found that Saudi 2nd Lt. Ahmed Mohammed al-Shamrani, who shot and killed three U.S. sailors Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, was likely radicalized as early as 2015. Imagine if our intelligence community was vetting members of Middle Eastern militaries living on our bases instead of pursuing political enemies lists and handling scandal after FISA abuse scandal. Maybe they would have seen this earlier themselves. All the Post did was crawl al-Shamrani’s Twitter posts — pretty basic detective work.
Coincidence?
Could the recent construction at Haverhill and Ames streets to install new traffic lights be related to the gas leak of Wednesday, Dec. 11?
Gentrified
This week Boston City Councilors Kim Janey and Jon Santiago released a joint open letter signaling support for the upcoming sale of the Harriet Tubman house, now known as the United South End Settlements building, from city subsidized non-profit group USES to a group of developers. They claim the council supports “a socially responsible and viable plan with community input … (with USES) select(ing) a locally invested development partner and a diverse team that understands our neighborhood because its members live and work here.” We all know the end result will be continued gentrification of Boston, displacing the poor and middle class for hungry young workers willing to stack up in "micro-spaces.” The result is the most expensive city in the lower 48 states.