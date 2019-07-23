Stop the drugs
So Sen. Jeanne Shaheen comes to town wanting to spend billions of taxpayer dollars with her “Turn the Tide Act.” If she really wanted to help, she would support the president in stopping drugs at the border. She is another lying Democrat looking to buy votes with taxpayer money and couldn’t care less about the addicts.
Warren’s resume
When Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns, she talks about helping working families and going after big corporations. Yet, she was hired by numerous big corporations to help them pay less to people who were suing them. And she was paid quite well for her services. She’s not for working families, she’s for big companies and for filling her pockets. I hope people realize this when it comes time to vote.
Base of support
I am not sure Methuen Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro will have the votes come November. I cannot make sense of her at the meetings. They need to invoke the 10-minute rule; no other councilors seem to have a problem obeying proper etiquette.
Wrong choices
Obviously the Red Sox need to take another look at manager Alex Cora. This season is going not so well, and his decision to snub a White House visit clearly shows he misses the point. His reason for not attending is now laughable, since the massive misspending in Puerto Rico has been exposed and the island is erupting, as predicted. Cora owes fans and taxpayers an apology. The billions of dollars the president sent to Puerto Rico was largely misspent. Cora played with the wrong team on this one.
Today’s Democrat
I read the concise letter to the editor by Dick Hodges in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune. Reasonable and intelligent people would agree with his letter, which pointed out that current-day Democrats have drifted way off course and into dangerous waters. Today’s Democratic ideology is ridiculous, unattainable and anti-America. I can remember the inspiring speech by President John F. Kennedy, "ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” — a statement completely forgotten by Democrats of today. It certainly is time to walk away.
No NASCAR?
It is sad that one of New Hampshire’s biggest sporting events gets no coverage until there is a death — nothing in Saturday’s or Sunday’s newspapers, not even in the Sports-on-TV listings. In Monday’s paper, though, an article devoting half its space to the death of Nick Harrison gets an entry.
Awash in ads
We’re overwhelmed by television ads. One after another, they invade the stories we are watching or the sports, especially football games. At times I feel as though the monthly cable payments are for commercials. What makes it so annoying is that most ads are silly, and it’s not clear what they’re trying to sell. I wish there was a critic who could analyze these ads, like they do with movies.
Birth certificate
Only in America can people get food stamps and free health care, or drive unregistered, un-inspected cars with no license or with a DWI against them, and yet a 66-year-old woman who’s had her driver’s license for almost 50 years needs a notarized birth certificate to renew her license. Not to mention I had to stand outside in the heat for more than 30 minutes just to get inside to be told this at the new Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Haverhill.
Stick to baseball
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the government wasn’t doing enough to help Puerto Rico — not sending enough relief aid. Then he boycotted a visit to the White House. It seems President Trump was right, the governor of Puerto Rico is a thief and liar who lines his pockets with relief money, while citizens try to run him off the island. Maybe Cora should stick to coaching -- last I looked, he wasn’t doing a very good job at that either.