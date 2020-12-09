Unmasked
I wish I could say I'm surprised by the number of COVID-19 cases in Haverhill. I was at the grocery store recently, and a large number of people had their masks pulled below their nose. Some wore them just under their chin, not even covering their mouths.
COVID-19 hysteria
Too many Americans are panicking because of media hysteria. They rush to the hospital for mild symptoms of COVID-19. Politicians panic and shut down the economy, making a horrible mistake. Most people who get COVID-19 have mild, flulike symptoms.
To the basement
We few Americans who still read history books just commemorated the attack on Pearl Harbor. Had the generation that just elected Joe Biden been on hand in 1941, we'd be preparing to hide in our basements until World War II went away or someone else solved it for us.
Police on call
I walk the Methuen rail trail and love seeing the police cars. It definitely gives me a sense of security. God forbid there's ever an emergency, but they would have a faster response time than a bike or by foot. Keep it up and thank you. Don’t listen to the anti-police pessimists.
Stay home
If they stopped COVID-19 testing for one week, and people who don't feel well just stayed home, the numbers would go way down. Most people who get COVID-19 recover, like people who get the flu. Not everyone needs extended care.
Hard work
I agree with the contributor about the Central Catholic High School grad who is an assistant press secretary at the White House. She obviously worked hard to get where she is now. People shouldn't be critical of our young population for getting ahead, which is difficult enough. Would the critics rather they come home and live in their parents' basement?
Real reform
As we see from the police "reforms" being pushed by the Democratic super-majority and others with no direct knowledge of policing, this is not really about reform. This is about scapegoating police and blaming them for all of the political problems in Massachusetts, Minneapolis, Oregon, New York City and elsewhere that Democrat rule. When Boston becomes crime-ridden and unlivable, and starts bleeding its tax base, maybe then we will see some real reform at the ballot box.
Police patrols
The citizen concerned about police patrolling the Methuen rail trail needn't worry. Once President-elect Joe Biden takes office and the police reform bill passes, the local police will be defunded or retire.
Prediction
President Donald Trump was right all along. After the election he said we would not hear any more about COVID-19. What he was really saying was that we would not hear any more about it from him. It looks like we've turned the corner, and it's all over. All of these new cases must be in our imagination. On another note, it's interesting how many of the Trump team are getting the coronavirus -- probably from all of the close, maskless meetings.
Self serving
I’m sick of reading in Sound Off about how wonderful the Methuen city councilors are. The submissions must be coming from their families, or themselves. The city is crooked. Like the rest of those in politics, they're not serving the people but just themselves.
Tax vote
Just so the residents of Methuen are clear, City Councilors Nicholas DiZoglio and Jessica Finocchiaro were the only two members of the council who voted against a tax rate decrease for both residents as well owners of commercial property. Why would they not want us to pay less?