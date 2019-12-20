Liberal narrative
The headline is, “Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges.” No news there. Democrats and the mainstream media have been pursuing this for three years. Meanwhile, the chief judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court says the FBI lied to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign — nothing, nada, not even a mention in the newspaper. There was news there but it does not fit with the liberal narrative.
Move on, Bevilacqua
Enough of the submissions about poor Joe Bevilacqua. The only reason he got the most votes in Haverhill’s City Council election is because he was first on the ballot. Plus, he continues to vote against the majority on pot shop issues. Get over it, Joe. Pot is a huge money maker for the city.
Christian voice
Finally, Christianity Today, the leading Christian voice founded by Billy Graham, calls for President Trump to be removed or voted out. Hooray, they have finally stepped forward. How anyone can call themselves a religious person and support Trump is the ultimate in hypocrisy. He publicly cheated on all his wives and has harassed scores of women. He has multiple issues with his taxes. He has abandoned allies, threatened opponents and used foul language. That he is responsible for a good economy is nonsense. Most of us work minimum wage jobs.
Who’s right?
It’s hard to tell who's right and who's wrong in this impeachment matter. Should we trust the respected military intelligence officer and the distinguished career diplomats who testified, in public and under oath, that President Trump held back desperately needed military aid to Ukraine for a phony investigation of his potential 2020 campaign rival? Or should we trust a president with a record of telling over 13,000 documented lies since taking office, who says he is so innocent that there’s no need for any of his staff with knowledge of what happened to testify? How can we possibly make sense of these conflicting narratives?
Bad start
Sorry to hear that Methuen’s new mayor may be ignoring the city charter. We were promised a new government with less politics and more concern for the citizens. This is a bad start.
Partisan votes
The 13th Amendment abolished slavery, and 100% of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted in support of it. But only 23% of Democrats voted in favor of its passage. The 14th Amendment gave citizenship to freed slaves, with the support of 94% of Republicans and no Democrats. Early history set the stage for the decades to come. A more recent example was Obamacare, which had 86% of Democrats voting in support but no Republicans. Of course, they couldn't even if they wanted to as they were locked out of the House chambers. You may remember Speaker Nancy Pelosi's famous line after that vote: “Now, we'll see what's in it?” Seems to me not much has changed.
Broken pillars
Let's look at the pillars of our constitutional republic that Democrats have dismantled in the past few years. First was the concept of fair hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominees, starting with Robert Bork, continuing with Justice Clarence Thomas and culminating in the disgraceful smear campaign of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Then was the role of the minority party in circuit court judicial nominees when Harry Reid dropped "the nuclear option" in 2014 before packing the circuit with far-left candidates, as Republicans were powerless to review them. Now, finally, the impeachment process will be rendered a blunt political weapon after this sham, in which it has been used for electioneering on the eve of 2020. Perhaps most galling is how Democrats quote our Founding Fathers from the podium as they continue to dismantle the safeguards those founders bequeathed us.