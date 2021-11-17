The Tuscan eyesore
The Tuscan Village looks horrible. Why would you build an electric substation with a wall around it where everyone can see while driving on Route 28?
Also the stores and food offerings are nothing great. Seems like the only thing they cared about was the housing, which is too much.
Shame on Parole Board
How very disturbing to read that a New Hampshire parole board took only 15 minutes to release a man who abused his infant triplets, after he served only 11 years of a 40-year sentence.
I’m so glad he took classes on furniture upholstering in prison. He’s definitely ready to rejoin society.
Show me proof
“Radical Righters,” you are an out-and-out liar. I defy you to provide actual quotes from President Trump saying windmills cause cancer or that there were airplanes in the Civil War, or saying bleach could cure COVID. And I don’t mean quotes like “The Washington Post said,” or “The AP reported,” I mean actual, verified quotes from the president himself. But I guarantee you can’t do it.
Wake-up call
I hope the New Hampshire homeowners who vote Republican are enjoying their latest property tax bill increase. Gov. Sununu and the Republican party do not care about you! They care about business taxes, charter schools, and their own enrichment!
When are you going to wake up?
Nothing good from violence
Letter writer Paula Giuffrida is so very right! The violent images that come under the guise of entertainment couldn’t be worse for children, teens and adults.
What has happened to our society? Nothing good!
A question of faith
What religion is it that says you should refuse vaccinations that protect your at-risk neighbors, co-workers, or those in your care, as well as yourself? I don’t recall anything like that in the Bible.
So many doggone chances
To all dog owners in Methuen: You will get at least 10 chances to correct your problem dog before animal control will do anything to you because of your dog. Take it from experience.
Biden and the DOJ
Funny (in a sad and pathetic way) watching President Joe Biden and his flacks try to pretend the Department of Justice is acting completely autonomously from the White House in negotiating billions of dollars in payouts to illegal aliens that broke into America. The DOJ works for Joe Biden, something plainly evident to any 10th grade civics student, and nakedly plain to everyone who watched Biden sick Merrick Garland and the DOJ on America’s parents last month when the teachers’ unions asked him to.
City officials: Pay attention
Methuen officials do your job and watch what is going on in your city. There are single-family homes becoming multi-family and two-family homes becoming three- and four-family homes.
The garbage situation is also bad, between the inconsiderate residents and trash men not doing their jobs.