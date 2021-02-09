Elective surgery
My pain is not elective, so why is this surgery considered elective? I and many other people are tired of living life in two-week increments, waiting for our governor to decide our fate.
Avoidance
If you're offended and afraid of people in the North Andover convenience stores not wearing masks, then perhaps you should stay home.
Disqualification
The U.S. Constitution's Article I, Section 3 authorizes the Senate to impose an optional punishment upon convicting a public officer who is impeached, which is "disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States." Since that punishment can only apply to former officeholders, it applies to former President Donald Trump even now.
Hedonism
It's clear where the person who partied for the Super Bowl stands. All that matters is that they're having fun with their friends. Let others make the sacrifices for them. How patriotic -- and hedonistic.
Beautiful brides
I really enjoyed seeing the beautiful brides trying on dresses at the shop in Andover. What a nice way to give back to those who work to save our lives. The loans that these doctors face must be astronomical. It was nice to see a heart-warming story in these pandemic times.
Free college
"Free college" means working class, blue collar families pulling extra shifts to make ends meet will be paying off the debts of the children of white color suburbanites. That's social justice for you. Remember to check your privilege on the way to your second job and that somewhere a gender studies major, and future unemployable adult, is counting on you.
Reconciliation
Republicans complain because Democrats are prepared to use the budget reconciliation process to pass President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package. Let's not forget how Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and company used the same procedure to pass President Donald Trump's tax cuts for billionaires and giant corporations.
Secret ballot
GOP members in the House of Representatives used the secret ballot to vote on whether to take away Rep. Liz Cheney's leadership post, thus hiding from their constituents. And Cheney kept her position, by a 145 to 61 vote, in spite of her vote for articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Here's a thought: Let Republican senators vote on whether to convict Trump by secret ballot, also.
No outrage
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said: "It’s time to unplug the outrage machine, reject the politics of personality, and cast aside the conspiracy theories and the rage.” Clearly this man has no future in the Republican Party.
COVID-19 trends
Is it that the post-holiday surge is winding down, or that President Joe Biden is in office? It seemed as he was sworn in, everything was opening up.
Positive experience
My wife and I received our first COVID-19 vaccines today at a distribution organized by Trinity EMS. It was held at DiBurro's function facility in Bradford. It was well organized and efficient, with all protocols adhered to. The staff was personable, professional and informative. Any anxiety we had quickly disappeared. It was actually a pleasurable experience.