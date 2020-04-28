Not coming back
We remain fixated on the human cost of COVID-19, as is only natural. But as always happens in times of social calamity, there will be some serious economic culling of the herd. Companies that adjust to the “new normal” will survive and even thrive, reorienting offerings to new service models (which were taking shape even before the pandemic). Others that do not adapt but instead "wait for the storm to pass,” thinking we are going back to a time before the digital transformation of today and a time before demand for broadly available consumer delivery services, will likely not come back. It’s simple economics: Resources gravitate to the places where society most values them.
Don’t have to
After reading the answer that the author of “Unmasked” got from grocery store employees after asking why they weren’t wearing masks, it’s easy to understand why this virus is killing so many people. Not wearing masks because they ”don’t have to” is a 9-year-old’s answer. Great role models and selfish adults, they should move to Georgia so they can go out after work and get a tattoo that says, ”I don’t have to.”
Derision
It’s funny that Georgia, Florida and Colorado all kicked off "soft openings" last week, but of the three, only Florida and Georgia were actively attacked and mocked by the media. Could it be because Colorado has a Democratic governor and the other two are Republicans?
Jobless benefit
I am a front-line worker and earn nowhere near what some people are making from unemployment benefits. Can someone explain why they are entitled to more than what they were making while employed? Give them what they were making and nothing extra.
Fauci’s star
How long before Trump removes Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House’s daily COVID-19 briefing, now that he’s openly disagreeing with more testing, going against what the experts tell him? It’s like his removing Rick Bright, director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, for opposing widespread use of an unproven drug that Trump was pushing.
Too lazy
I’d like to congratulate the shoppers at the Lowe’s store in Nashua who were wearing protective equipment on a recent Sunday afternoon. As for those who didn’t care enough, I’d say, shame on you. I would say more but this is a family newspaper. I hope that those who are being careful are not affected by the ones who are too lazy to take precautions.
Poor prognosis
President Trump is sparring politically with a gotcha press. Protesters have shifted from anger over draconian rules into a generic, open-it-all-up message. The news cares more about China lying five months ago. And only the severely sick can get tested. We're in great shape.
Making waves
I have known Methuen police Officer Arthur Hardy for a long time. He is one of the good ones. It is just too bad that anyone who makes any waves with Chief Joseph Solomon is in jeopardy the whole time they’re on the force. Just look at those who’ve left the force over the past 20 years and not because they retired.
Problem solving
Instead of holding telephone town halls, maybe Congressman Seth Moulton should get back to Washington and help solving our nation’s problems. There will be plenty of time to play the blame game after the crisis is over. I wonder if he owns a mirror.
Benefit imbalance
We can pay teachers a full salary for teaching two days a week via video conference, and we can give them April vacation with full pay in the midst of a pandemic. However, we can’t guarantee extended paid sick leave for first responders. This is where America is headed.
Careless neighbors
I’m stunned at the constant activity, congregating, lack of social distancing and absence of masks in our neighborhood and throughout North Andover. We live in a state that's a hot spot in a country with one of the highest infection rates of COVID-19. Stop putting the rest of us at risk with your carelessness.