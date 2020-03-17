Not a nightmare
Devastated? An absolute nightmare? A problem with an 81-day college student’s excursion is not deserving of any of these descriptors. Many people in the world, and yes, even in New Hampshire, are living through real nightmares and devastation. Save the hyperbole and get real.
Political science
I am confused. How is the same group of people who call themselves "the party of science,” and who proclaim as “science deniers” anyone who does not think exhaust fumes in Des Moines are melting the polar ice caps in real time, now telling us that pointing out how the coronavirus originated in Wuhan (a scientific fact) is “racist?” This just goes to show, with global warming and all other matters, it’s not about the science, it’s really about the politics.
Partisan sources
I am overwhelmed and saddened by just how many Americans so completely get all of their "news" exclusively from partisan political sources. It explains the current toxic culture of American politics. President Trump didn't cause it, he is a product of (and reaction to) it.
Special hours
Some supermarkets are setting aside times for senior shoppers to be in their stores, from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Really? Why should seniors have to wake up so early just to buy essentials? Here’s a better schedule: Stay closed until 8 a.m. to continue stocking your shelves. Then let seniors in the stores from 8 to 10 a.m. Everyone else can shop for the rest of the day.
Stop hoarding
Attention, shoppers: Please stop hoarding toilet paper, water, canned soups and whatever else you can get your hands on. There would be enough for everyone if people bought only what they need at the time. There are people who come every two days and load their carts. Seriously?
Global illness
Quadrennial global pandemics, wiped-out domestic manufacturing industries, intellectual property of our companies stolen with impunity, American capital being used to subsidize human rights violations by totalitarian regimes — gee, this globalism stuff sure has worked out great for America.
Tickets, please
The city of Haverhill needs to paint sidewalks, yellow corners and parking spaces. It’s miserable out there, losing spaces because people cannot park their cars. On Merrimack Street, three cars take up five spaces. It’s bumper to bumper on Washington Street; you cannot get out of parking spots. In some places, you try turning a corner but cannot see because cars are parked inches from the corner. Where is the parking patrol?
‘Artie T’
For anyone living in the Merrimack Valley, is there any question the most important person vital to our daily lives is Market Basket owner Arthur Demoulas? Thanks to him and all of his wonderful employees. During these stressful and confusing times, they are showing once again they are the backbone of our community.
Government checks
Now, Sen. Mitt Romney and others want to send everyone a $1,000 check from the government? It’s going to be harder for President Trump to run against "socialism" if the government does that. It will be harder, but given Trump’s base, far from impossible.
Hang up already
I cannot wait for April 1 when the selfish phone mongers will have to put down their phones. They have been warned, and for a few days it was OK. But now they’re back at it. They are not even trying to hide them. On April 1, Haverhill police should spend the whole day writing $100 tickets. In that one day, they’ll be able to fund their pay for the rest of the month. Maybe finally people will stop using their phones while in a car.