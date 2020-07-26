Front lines
Chicago lawmakers are blasting the local police union chief for reaching out to President Donald Trump for help. It’s easy for Democrats, with armed guards and gated homes, to criticize police who are seeking the help denied by their political leaders. The cops are the ones on the front lines absorbing the brunt of these armed mobs of Democrats.
Not protesting
There’s a minority of actual protesters in these mobs. They’ve put up their hands, and the Antifa thugs with rocks, bats and body armor are behind them, pulling the strings. Courts should stop releasing these rioters the morning after they’re arrested. Assaulting a federal officer is a federal crime. So is destruction of federal property. Scoop them up, throw them in a hole, take them to trial and stop this madness.
Radical alliances
Democrats better be careful thinking they can get this Marxist genie back in the bottle. Fellow students of history will remember when a well educated, relatively free country saw its elites cut a deal with insurgent political radicals for their own gain, much as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing today. Maybe look up Kaiser Wilhelm II, who in the early 1930s hoped a nascent political party could be bridled to help restore his monarchy. It didn't work out so well for the planet.
Protecting cities
I don’t understand how burning cities, pulling down monuments, spray painting federal buildings, throwing frozen water bottles at police and beating cops with bats is “peaceful protest.” I say if the cities and states won’t protect peace loving, taxpaying folks, it’s the job of the president to do so. Kudos to him.
Not praiseworthy
I read the recent letter to the editor praising our governor, and I must admit I had a good laugh. It stated that Republicans should model themselves after Gov. Charlie Baker. Really? The writer must have forgotten about all the deaths in the soldiers’ homes, as well as the fact that Massachusetts has one of the highest death rates in the nation. I’d suggest doing one’s homework before giving praise where it doesn’t belong.
Soft on China
I just saw where China has kept thousands of the Uighur people as slaves, to work as forced labor in factories for hardly any pay. Some well-known factories, such as Samsung and Nike, use their labor. Joe Biden treats China like he would his brother. If elected president, he would continue to do business with China and do away with sanctions implemented by President Trump. It would be back to business as usual. And, most of all, he would ignore the mistreatment of these slaves.
New investigation
It seems that the investigation into the video of the Methuen police lieutenant drawing his weapon should be referred to the attorney general. As the newspaper stated, thousands were offended after seeing the video online, yet the scope of the entire interaction was not reviewed, only the policy. It doesn't seem transparent to me.
Renewed vows
My country has lost its identity, partly from citizens taking for granted inalienable rights and partly from an influx of those not in full acceptance of their role in the marriage. Perhaps it’s time to re-exchange vows where non-supporters can either remain silent or find a supportive government elsewhere.
No convention
COVID-19 makes it too dangerous to hold the big, crowded Republican convention, but by golly we're going to put all the nation’s kids back into those darn classrooms. What could go wrong?
Silent masks
People who think masks should be worn everywhere should wear them everywhere, and preferably they should wear soundproof ones so the rest of us don't need to hear the uninformed opinions coming out of their mouths masquerading as science. Wear oven mitts to protect your hands from cooties too, and to protect the rest of us from your keyboards.