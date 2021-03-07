Favorite states
Texas and Mississippi are my new favorite states because they allow people to make their own decisions about wearing masks. People are not stupid and will do the right thing without political help or, in my opinion, hindrance from government.
Parking violation
Cars are parking on both sides of River Street every day and night, including cars with out-of-state plates. Can someone ticket them?
Dangerous turn
Why am I still driving around people exiting the Dunks in Ward Hill every morning? They are taking left-hand turns and causing near-misses. Does someone have to die before the police address it?
Equity's sake
Whittier Regional Superintendent Maureen Lynch has benched all student athletes for "the sake of equity." In case you don't see the absurdity of that statement, she elaborates, "If we can't offer a sports season to all Fall II athletes, we're not having one at all because it simply wouldn't be equitable." The idea that because some cannot have something, no one should have any is laughable.
River lights
What a waste of money to light up the Spicket River falls. Just think of how many meals could be provided to those in need, or rents paid for those about to be evicted, with that money. This is just throwing good money away. I hope none of my tax money went to this fund.
Short ride
I can't believe what I just witnessed: A school bus from the Pollard School in Plaistow just dropped off an elementary school child probably four buildings away, and maybe 150 yards, from the school. What is going on in the Timberlane Regional School District? What are we really teaching our children? I walked well over a mile home from school from third grade in another state, and crossed U.S. Route 1 without a crossing guard.
Abandoned child
In America, if you abandon your child, protective services shows up and charges are filed. Leave your child at the border, however, and the Biden administration awards parents entry to the United States. The new administration's policy is insane.
Mask confrontation
According to state guidelines, masks are supposed to be worn by kids under age 5 at the parents' discretion. I had a stranger in the library yelling at my toddler because her mask slipped below her nose. This is unhinged and anti-child. Toddlers don't spread this virus.
Awaiting hope
On May 13, 1917, Our Lady appeared to three children in Fatima, Portugal. They were chosen to receive special messages, one of which involved the consecration of Russia to Mary's immaculate heart. This has not happened yet. Hopefully, with many prayers and many rosaries, this heavenly miracle will occur very soon. The world awaits a period of hope and peace.
Brothers DiZoglio
Methuen School Committee member Ryan DiZoglio makes inappropriate comments on a hot mic while his brother, City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio, helps run up a $4 million deficit in the School Department, defends disgraced former Superintendent Judy Scannell and votes “present” on a no-confidence resolution for former police Chief Joseph Solomon. When will the nonsense end?
Bully tactics
Imagine the uproar and coverage had former President Donald Trump called common-sense Americans Neanderthals? There would be 24/7 coverage of how much of a bully he is. But, hey, the feeble president who wants to “unify” America will get away with it.
Uplifting event
A contributor questions Methuen's securing a grant to light the Spicket River falls during its peak flow in the fall, and what people will think. People will feel a sense of pride in their community, they will feel enriched culturally, they will be entertained, and they will feel the joy of enhancing the beauty of a great natural treasure. This art installation will tell a story of community, its members and its leaders, and it will enrich us all. We have pushed through tough times during this pandemic and could use an uplifting event.