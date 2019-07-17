Political attack
Enough already, it was clear that President Trump was attacking two congresswomen who’ve taken to insulting America and Israel from their seats, not all the "women of color" in Congress. Rep. Ilhan Omar's rhetoric had gotten so bad, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to formally reprimand her earlier this year. Democrats sound like idiots trying to conflate a clear, direct political attack by Trump into a race-based hate crime. When the facts are on your side, use the facts. When the law is on your side, use the law. When neither are on your side, jump up and down on TV screaming racism.
Back in town
Saw a video from Neil Perry fundraiser of Phil DeCologero managing volunteers. Last time DeCologero was operating in Methuen, we taxpayers were stuck with paying the tab left behind by Stephen Zanni.
Standing up
Gov. Charlie Baker is no Mitt Romney, and we are grateful. As a Democrat, I've never voted for a Republican governor. Baker could make me change my mind. His strong condemnation of President Trump the shows what kind of a man Baker is. I thank him for standing up to Trump.
Vote them out
There were 187 Republicans in Congress who voted against condemning the racial tweets of the president. All voters need to vote each and every one of them out of office. I’m also amazed at the other Sound Off contributors who don’t believe or even recognize racial slurs when they read them. Saying “go back to the country where you came from” to a person of color has always been a racist remark. To say that he just didn’t check his facts is ignorant. What president in our history has ever said such hurtful things to fellow lawmakers, regardless of their political beliefs?
Embarrassment
Has anyone ever seen Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she was not angry, yelling and pointing her finger? I thought she was enough of an embarrassment to Massachusetts until I saw Rep. Ayanna Pressley with a look of undisguised hatred on her face. Lecture America on who should speak and who should not. Fortunately, Sen. Ed Markey is too busy doing nothing to be concerned with his constituents.
Political entertainment
I recall from my youth reading about species of animals that eat their young. Well, here we are on verge of the perhaps the most historic presidential election, and recent news indicates an all-out war with the radical leftist socialists against the "old guard" Democrats. It’s kind of like the animal kingdom. I love watching as it narrows the playing field, and I pray nightly that this 80-plus-year-old, scarred up veteran will live to witness the results. Don't forget to vote.
Broken system
Rep. Ilhan Omar's very presence in America points a finger at just how broken our immigration system is. Any asylum process that admits people such as her, who clearly loathe this country, is completely non-functional.
Deaf ears
M.T. Mazzarella's letter is more of the same, hiding behind the white collar criminal who is President Donald Trump. According to Mazzarella, anyone who disagrees with him is now a communist. The continued name calling and hostile rhetoric, despite calls for us to be more civil together, falls on deaf ears with those who still support this immoral, venal and vanity laden man. Right-wingers continue to use Sound Off and hostile letters to display proudly their anti-American point of view. The editor should screen letters for such writing and continued ad hominem attacks.