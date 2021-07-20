Constraints
There are two things all Americans should know: First, the explicit function of the U.S. Constitution is to enumerate and explicitly constrain the powers of the federal government over the states and their citizens; the union would not have formed without these constraints, states' correctly feared the hegemony of an unconstrained federal government. Second, every action of elected Democrats — from nationalizing elections to expanding the federal government in the guise of "infrastructure" to using a pandemic and racial division as pretext to take over our lives — is designed to shed these constraints.
Walk the dog
The dog walkers on the west side of Methuen should walk their dogs in the street — not on my lawn, and not in my flower bed.
Wrong stuff
On Tuesday our country was subjected to a monumental publicity stunt and a lecture in radical left-wing politics, with a not-quite-flight into space thrown in. Anyone with genuine character should be appalled. John F. Kennedy, Chuck Yeager and the true heroes of the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions must be turning in their graves.
Senior poverty
It truly upsets me when I hear how the Biden administration is ignoring seniors. He's giving a child care credit that amounts to millions of dollars, and yet he ignores the fact that 37 million older adults do not have enough money to make ends meet. One in three seniors cannot afford food, rent and utilities, and they have to choose what medications they can do away with so they can have a roof over their heads. Senior poverty is just important as child care credits. President Joe Biden should hang his head in shame, as he and none of the others in Washington have a clue what it’s like to be in need.
Cotton’s answers
I had the pleasure of attending an event for Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton recently. He was articulate, concise and on point on all of the top issues facing our nation. He spoke for about 45 minutes, then he took unscripted questions for another 30 minutes. Unlike our president, who speaks in 20-minute appearances, often with pre-screened questions if there is any Q-and-A at all, at no point did Cotton feel it necessary to pull out notecards prepared by his staff help him answer.
Cuban immigration
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, himself a Cuban immigrant, told Cubans the border is closed if they flee their communist totalitarian island, as he did. This led to cries of hypocrisy since the southern border is wide open and flooded with immigrants from Central and South America. But there’s nothing inconsistent about this at all. According to Pew Research, 58% of Cuban immigrants vote Republican (as opposed to 32% of non-Cuban Hispanics). So why would the Democrats let them in? It’s totally counterproductive to their agenda.
High stakes
I just heard a politician say he wasn’t going to get vaccinated and knew several people who've died from COVID-19. He followed that comment by saying he knew several people who died from cancer, too. I wonder how many of those cancer victims would’ve taken a shot if it meant they could have survived.
Weapon of choice
The recent contributor of “Disarming” cites their history teacher who was correct. If someone wants to hurt or kill someone else, a knife, baseball bat, poison, etc., should do the trick. But if someone wants to hurt or kill many people quickly and efficiently, then a gun, preferably an automatic one, is still the weapon of choice.
Safe at home
In this heat and humidity, the best thing a dog owner can do is leave their pet at home. If they must take the dog with them, they should leave all the windows in the car halfway down. And if they leave the air conditioning on, they should still leave the windows halfway down, as there have been incidents where the car stalled or a dog hit the controls, shutting off the AC. But the best thing is to leave the beloved pet at home.