Summer break
Senators and members of Congress talked a good game about going back to Washington, D.C., and taking emergency action against mass shootings. But in the end they decided continuing their summer vacation was more important. Remember that the next time you see a politician fundraising off a tragedy.
Newcomers
The writers who sent letters to the editor about Neil Perry and Dan Shibilia should get real. No one has ever heard of these two newcomers. What could they possibly bring to Methuen? They have no experience or knowledge in running a city. Others are pushing them to rock the boat. If Perry doesn't like being in the spotlight, he sure has a funny way of showing it, by running for mayor. If Shibilia is not a politician, running for mayor needs a new definition. Hopefully voters are wise enough to make a truly educated choice.
Be proud
If you had family members in the fire, police and school departments — most people do not — I'm sure you would be extremely proud of each of them. Two of those departments keep us safe, and one educates our children. It's an honor that they are so committed to our city. Jennifer Kannan serves our community with her outstanding knowledge and experience. I’m proud just knowing her and listening to her views at City Council meetings. She leads with integrity and sincerity, and she would make a fabulous mayor. The accusations of a conflict of interest are getting old.
Kannan’s resume
The only correct information in the Sound Off item “Fresh faces” is that Jennifer Kannan has worked diligently for the city of Methuen for 10 years. She has worked hard for veterans to be sure they receive all the benefits they deserve. She's worked with seniors to ensure their rights and that their voices are heard. She's worked with the disabled to rally for handicapped accessibility. She is very educated, especially when it comes to running this city and handling its problems. Dan Shibilia, on the other hand, has no experience to be mayor and no idea what’s best for Methuen.
Alarms sound
Will Columbia Gas or its successor pick up the tab in about nine years when all of the carbon monoxide and smoke detectors placed in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover start failing at the same time? My six-room house with an unfinished basement has 10 detectors placed by them. There must be 50,000 detectors in the communities affected by the gas disaster that will all start beeping uncontrollably. At about $50 each, which is just today‘s cost, that will be a significant expense.
Strong support
It must hurt the media to report it, but we hear President Trump's rally in Manchester broke attendance records for Southern New Hampshire University’s arena. Who knew that New England was so chock full of us evil, racist Nazis?
Out-of-towners
Nothing like a bunch of anti-free speech, liberal carpetbaggers from Massachusetts to come to New Hampshire to inflate the protester ranks and to tell us and Southern New Hampshire University to boycott the president of the United States because he defeated their anointed legacy candidate in 2016 and looks poised to do so again. I wonder how many of our temporary guest protesters registered to vote in 2020 while they were up here thanks to the ridiculous Democrat "domicile" standards.