Retired honor
The Washington Redskins football franchise will no longer display a logo honoring Native Americans. That's right — honoring. Why do you suppose the team chose the logo in the first place? Was it to insult people and show disrespect? How stupid would that be? Now other teams will do the same, removing logos and symbols that show such honor. And the complainers will have it their way.
First family
If President Donald Trump is so anxious to open schools, is he willing to send his son and grandchildren to public schools?
Taking offense
I grew up in New York City, a melting pot of nationalities. We were called all kinds of names, depending upon our heritage, by our friends. If that happened now, kids would post it on Facebook. What happened to letting it roll off your back? Social media is ruining this world.
Duly armed
Looking at social media the other morning, I thought, here’s that awkward moment when a bunch of rich coastal elites mock a legal gun owner in St. Louis for defending his home from an angry, trespassing mob. And they do so behind keyboards inside their gated compounds with their own armed guards. In all the media coverage I’ve seen of this incident, the bent is about a couple taking their guns and no one stops to point out the mob, which has just destroyed downtown St. Louis, is inside their yard with no right to be there. Of course they had their weapons. The police weren't coming.
Backlash
How does the Andover school system convince non-Black students that their lives matter as much as black lives? Andover is on the verge of fostering racism in a system that doesn’t have it and doesn’t deserve it.
Backward thinking
A growing chorus from America's teachers unions is saying: We need to keep children home this fall to protect our elderly teachers. That’s completely backward thinking. Teachers are there to serve the children, not the other way around. If teachers have grown old, maybe it’s time to retire and let in new blood. Or, maybe some older teachers can transition into roles supporting young teachers, instead of the other way around. Maybe they can safely run remote learning classrooms to supplement primary, in-classroom instruction. Protect the old, serve the young, open the country.
Public property
It doesn't matter whom a statue depicts, if it was legally installed by a city, state or the federal government, it is the joint property of the citizens. Mobs of Marxists — who are also pulling down or vandalizing statues to the all-Black Massachusetts 54th Regiment, President Ulysses S. Grant, Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln, otherwise known as people who ended slavery — have no right to destroy them. This same group desecrated the flag at Ground Zero and burned American flags wrapped around George Washington's face on a statue.
Virus data
Don't stop the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from receiving hospital data on coronavirus patients. Don't give President Trump’s administration more opportunity to lie, obfuscate or otherwise downplay and ignore the seriousness of the pandemic. Lives are at stake.
Methuen vacation
Each time I see the Methuen City Council meetings online, it's a harsh reminder that Chairman James McCarty and Councilors Steve Saba and Jessica Finocchiaro are the only better educated and qualified people on the council. Watching the current mayor and others is like watching Clark Griswold and his family of misfits.
Street gatherings
It's not that big of a deal that the Democrats are not having a convention this fall, since they already had a number of them this summer in cities across America. If you are curious where they were held, just walk toward the smoke and gunshots.
Virtual debate
Some people took offense from President Donald Trump using his Rose Garden press conference to rebut Joe Biden's news conference on Tuesday, but it’s called democracy. If Biden is going to hide in his basement, giving prepared statements to rooms full of empty chairs, it is completely fitting for Trump to debate him in as close to real-time as possible. If one candidate is hiding from voters, and running out the clock like Martha Coakley circa 2009 and 2010, this is how the opponent will virtually debate.
Scare network
CNN is on at my gym, I notice their coverage is wall-to-wall COVID-19 hysteria mongering. To watch CNN every day is to not even know American cities are disintegrating into cauldrons of racist hatred and violence, unleashed by eight years of the Rev. Jeremiah Wright and Democrats stoking division. But CNN won't report on what it helped create. They’re too busy trying to scare Americans into hiding behind their couches.