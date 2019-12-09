Accomplished
A contributor says the only thing President Trump has done was lower taxes. What about ending our reliance on foreign oil for the first time in 75 years, thus giving us low gas prices? Or passing the "First Step Act,” a criminal justice reform that refines sentencing laws and harsh penalties for our prisoners? Or a wildlife conservation bill that adds 1.3 million acres of new wilderness and protects land and water conservation? Or the sanctions he imposed on on Venezuela and Russia? Or a bill overhauling government travel policy?
New channel
What does the contributor who claims that Democrats keep investigating and find nothing say about Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort and President Trump’s other jailed cronies? Do Cohen, Manifort and the rest think the Democrats found nothing? It’s time to change the channel. There's more to the news than Fox propaganda.
Twisted truth
I am always disappointed but not surprised at how President Trump’s supporters twist reality. A case in point is a recent comment claiming that House Democrats retreated from their impeachment effort at Thanksgiving, even though the House Intelligence Committee had completed its hearings and Rep. Adam Schiff wrote his report during a regularly scheduled break. As things now move to the Judiciary Committee, I anticipate a lot of Republican grandstanding to obfuscate the truth. My hope is that all of Trump's crimes are included in the final articles of impeachment.
Incompetent Congress
Great column by George Will on Sunday, as usual. These two lines highlight its underlying genius: “(Sen. Marco) Rubio serves in a legislature whose constant resort to funding the government with continuing resolutions testifies to its incompetence concerning even its most elemental function: budgeting. Yet he expects this government to wisely define the 'common good' and deftly allocate wealth and opportunities accordingly." If truer words were written last week, I sadly did not read them.
Trump’s haters
Let me be the first to thank Jay Ambrose on his great column titled, “The Three Stooges take on Alex Baldwin.” Democrats hate President Trump (and don’t believe Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she says she doesn’t hate because she was raised Catholic). If what they’re doing isn’t hatred, I don’t know what is. Take, for example, Pamela Karlan’s comment that she had to cross the street in Manhattan rather than walk by Trump’s hotel. Wow, she’s not a biased witness, is she? And for those always asking about what he’s done, read the Sound Off ”What’s done” in Saturday’s paper. It’ll start you off in the right direction.
Proper punishment
When will the criminal justice system punish teenagers with stricter sentences for gang- and gun-related crimes? There are too many innocent people dying and being injured. Punish these so-called kids the right way, and it may stop.
Ukraine’s plight
Jay Ambrose’s silly column from Dec. 7 ignores Ukraine’s plight. The country needs American aid and will do anything to get it. President Trump threatens the loss of aid, pushing a phony story. Meanwhile the Russians just laugh and laugh.
No overtime
What a lack of professional integrity displayed by Earl Metzler in suing his own school district for “overtime.” Overtime is the nature of the job. I have been an educator for more than 40 years and have never heard of an administrator getting overtime pay. Is an hourly wage stated in his contract? No. It’s a yearly salary paid for services that every superintendent understands to be his or her responsibilities. Metzler has ameliorated his professional esteem. Maybe classroom teachers should start putting in for overtime too. If you know one, you know how many non-contractual hours are put in and go without reward. The real reward comes in meeting ex-students who tell of things 20 or 30 years ago that their teachers did, usually without compensation, to make their experiences successful.