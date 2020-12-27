Costly cable
I just got an email saying Xfinity is raising prices again. When are they going to regulate cable? I remember they said people could pick the channels they wanted, but that never happened. I only watch 10 channels, and I pay for hundreds.
Children's words
The contributor of “Poor taste” in the Christmas Eve Sound Off gave me a chuckle, as I remembered my young brother many years ago. When asked what he did in school that day, he replied, “We sang, 'Am I Too Late, Mary (Immaculate).” As usual Bil Keane is right on. Children don’t always get it correct.
Light budget
I was disappointed in Methuen's Christmas lights, as well as the Christmas tree at The Loop and the garish light display at The Loop's entrance. Downtown was lacking as well. Where did our $68,000 budget for Christmas lights go?
Liberals outnumbered
The contributor of "Vitriolic letters" is like a pot calling the kettle black. As a regular writer to this newspaper, I am always careful to check my facts and avoid hyperbole. Pretty much all of the vitriol, name calling, misinformation and conspiracies come from right-wing supporters of President Donald Trump, whose letters vastly outnumber those from the liberal side.
Paid vacation
Congratulations to the Massachusetts inspector general. Challenging the police salaries, especially the police chief's, is long overdue. It's totally ridiculous that he gets more than a police chief in a big city. The only thing wrong with the decision is that it means he gets a paid vacation.
Boss Hogg
Nothing good ever came out of legislation passed on or before a holiday. It's just politicians trying to line their own pockets when taxpayers are distracted. Our country has become like an episode of "The Dukes of Hazzard" with a Boss Hogg Congress.
Christmas cheer
Thank you for printing, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus." I needed that.
Cable prices
I got my cable bill this week, and guess what? Comcast is raising prices on its rental equipment. I remember when they went digital and told customers the first two adapters where free, and over the years they've risen to $7.50 per month. How many times have they recouped the price of this equipment? Still, they raise the prices. Instead of looking to breakup Facebook, the government should break up Comcast. They don't even offer senior citizens a discount.
Deserved
I read the contribution from the person who believes criticism of President Donald Trump should not be printed. Does this person understand what the president is doing? He is attacking the country and killing democracy. He deserves all the comments.
Pointed commentary
I thought the Family Circus cartoon with Dolly singing, "Oh, come let us ignore him" was a brilliant commentary on our society. An innocent child tells it like it is for so many today, and believers are expected to be silent so we don't offend the nonbelievers.
Extra pork
Why do we allow Congress to play shell games? If the intent and need is to pass legislation to help Americans during a pandemic, then why add so much "pork" to the bill? They must hope no one's watching or reporting.
Obscene bill
The House wrote a 5,000-page bill in one weekend? And the Senate read it in one day? And the reviews were over 90% positive in both houses? It's more likely that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat on the bulk of this deal while Americans wallowed, waiting to get her pal, President-elect Joe Biden back into office, then the two parties bought off each other's support with more pork. What an absolute obscenity this bill and our elected federal officials are.