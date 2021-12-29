The best resolution
It will soon be upon us. We’ll make resolutions to lose weight, eat healthier and exercise more, all forgotten by the end of January. Let’s concentrate on being kinder to family, friends and strangers. We knew it before, but the pandemic has made us more aware that we only get one day at a time. Reach out, start that dialogue, let the New Year be a new beginning. Tomorrow could be too late.
Trash the new barrels
The town of Plaistow mandated new barrels for trash and recycling. These barrels are so huge and heavy that they are more of a troublesome burden than a solution. The cover weighs a ton and they are not easy to maneuver, especially for senior citizens. What a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Thanks for the phone call
I just made a phone call to the Market Basket on Central Street in Salem, N.H. I just want to say what a pleasure it was to have a human being answer the phone and not get a recorded message. It was nice to have that happen. The young man was very cordial.
Time to prioritize
Seriously ill patients are needlessly dying because unvaccinated COVID patients have filled available ICU beds. It’s time hospitals do what facilities that perform lung and liver transplants have done for decades: prioritize patients. Unvaccinated patients in ICUs are there because they’re not vaccinated. They are as responsible for their condition as the alcoholic with a decayed liver or the smoker with lung cancer. They should not get ICU beds when trauma, stroke, cardiac or other seriously ill patients are dying because they can’t.
Growing violence
One person is dead and two others hospitalized after a broad-daylight shooting in Roxbury this week. No suspects are in custody, and District Attorney Rachel Rollins – whose failure to prosecute and support for “reimagining” police efforts (translation: defunding) are turning Boston into the new Chicago – arrived on scene for a press opportunity. Boston will soon join Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and New York as a once-great city that is unsafe.
Acknowledge herd immunity
Until they acknowledge and account for natural immunity to COVID-19, no right-minded American should listen to a single thing the CDC and their Democrat army of minions say about the disease.
Who overspent?
To the supposed Andover individual blaming the 2017 School Committee for a $3 million overrun: You clearly don’t know the facts. The superintendent overspent with the knowledge of only one member of that committee, and was subsequently terminated. Town officials never acted to investigate as they should have.
Scratch ticket snafu
Christmas time is the only time of the year that I buy scratch cards. This year I bought $200 worth of the $2 extreme cash $100,000 card. I did not realize that there were four spots on the back of the card that you can scratch until most of them were in the trash. I wonder how many cards were thrown out by other people also.