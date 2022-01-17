The price isn’t right
I, too, have issues with prices on the shelf not matching with those at checkout. I’m sure it has to do with staffing shortages. I understand. As costs of products go up, so will prices. Still, retailers should change signage before changing prices in their computers. Otherwise, there will be unhappy customers.
Bogus bonuses
There are many in Haverhill having hard times who haven’t received a bonus for getting vaccinated. They are responsible people. Getting $500 for getting vaccinated is ridiculous. These city workers get a good salary. I didn’t vote for Fiorentini. I hope all of you who did are happy. Of course, those city workers are.
Obvious guilt
Is there anyone out there who could possibly still believe Trump and others who are trying to avoid testifying are not scared to death they will be found complicit in Jan. 6, 2021? If you can’t admit what we saw on live TV deserves punishment, you are in a very small group.
It’s safe to say …
Massive amounts of students already struggling to read, write, and count are walking out of schools in crumbling Democrat-run cities saying they feel unsafe. Are they actually unsafe? Democrat school unions use COVID as a pretext to do whatever they want. Government schools are failing and our children will suffer for generations.
Step down now
I just read that two Methuen City Council members are seeking another political office because they are term-limited. Maybe they should resign now and not use their current office to run. They agreed to Methuen’s biggest tax increase in many years. Nothing for working people to be happy about.
Accountability please
Methuen police Capt. Greg Gallant should be prosecuted for his role in a contract conspiracy. The residents now have two separate fact-finders who determined wrongdoing.
Not in my yard
Dog walkers: I am 100% behind the writer saying dog owners should use their own yards. Why do they think they have a right to allow their dogs to relieve themselves on my shrubs and flowers and on my grass that I take care of?
Due respect
Sadly good, nice people die every day. Yet actors’ and athletes’ passing are noted by the president as though they did more than entertain us and make millions in the process. I say our loved ones were good, hard workers who in many cases gave their life for this country. Shouldn’t they be given the same or more?
Too close to socialism
In answer to all ego aside: The Jan. 6 demonstration has come and gone. The duty of all true Americans is to prevent a socialist regime from taking over our country, like the one developing now. Who’s truly spreading the big lie?
Superiors did well
It is pretty obvious Methuen police Capt. Greg Gallant was going to be ousted minutes before he resigned as their union president. Kudos to the remaining superiors for doing the right thing. Restore integrity to your association.