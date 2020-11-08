Look for evidence
President Donald Trump stands in front of a crowd in Michigan and without one shred of evidence claims that doctors make more money if their patients die of COVID-19. The people standing behind him shake their heads in agreement , as if any one of them could possibly know this. It is amazing how they believe his baseless claims without question. If a teacher stands in front of a class and lies baselessly about the principal taking bribes, she or he would be fired. Find the evidence.
All Americans
It will be refreshing to have a president who has dignity, humility and the understanding of what the everyday American faces -- someone who will restore our place in the world and work for all Americans not just the ones who wear red hats.
Why test?
Recently I had my yearly check-up and my physician advised me not to get a COVID-19 test unless I’m experiencing symptoms. Why do Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh keep promoting testing? Do they want to drive the economy into the ground?
Return to center
Smart Democrats realize that President Donald Trump's defeat is not a mandate for Democratic policies nor a repudiation of Trump's populist Republicanism. That more people voted for Trump in 2020 than President Barack Obama in 2012, and with larger numbers of minorities than the GOP has ever seen, as well as the down-ticket results where Republicans held the Senate and shrank the Democrats' majority in the House, tell the real story. Centrist Democrats are emerging from their long slumber and want to hold their majority, which is very much in peril if progressives get their way. It's time for both parties to return to the center or pay the political price. The good news? If no other Democrat in the country gets this, at least Joe Biden seems to.
Right to repair
Let's hope Joe Biden can truly heal some of the deep political divisions in this country. If he does, it will be only fitting. Most of them were created, exploited, widened and politicized under his old boss, President Barack Obama. You helped break it, you fix it.
Less vitriol
Democrats wrote in Sunday’s newspaper to criticize Republicans. Republicans did the same about Democrats. Why is it such a mystery to both sides that the democracy in which we live works this way? We are so fortunate to have a say in who runs our country. I hope now that the elections are over, there will be much less hatred spewed in Sound Off. It is bad for all of us to be so vitriolic. Look at so many other countries who don’t have the privileges and freedoms we do and stop whining like 12-year-olds who have to come in from recess.
Rule of thumb
Your editorial on the 672-word "Right to Repair" question in Massachusetts reminded me of my own personal rule for referendum questions: If they are too long, or if they are worded in such a way that prevents me from clearly understanding what the writer seeks to enact in the short time I have in the voting booth (should be less than 15 minutes in a transparent democracy), I vote against it. Hopefully it fails, and the author(s) can try again in two years with more clarity and transparency.
Bad decision
I cannot believe Methuen City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio. He claims to be a human resources professional, yet his colleagues say he leaked medical records of city employees? He's a risk and liability to my taxes going up.
Two campaigns
One candidate rarely campaigned and held a few rallies with a few hundred supporters, while the other candidate held many rallies with thousands and thousands of supporters. Why didn't that result in more votes for the active campaigner?