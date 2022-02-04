Stop the censorship
Censorship is out of control in this country. One of the purposes of censorship aside from shaping a narrative is to make you think your views are wrong and you’re in a small minority if you dare disagree with the government and the media.
Check your facts
Stunning the profound conspiracy absurdity presented by pandemic “selfish and criminal.” The pandemic affects a large number of people worldwide. COVID is hardly a manufactured political hoax (the dead would agree). Vaccines work as is supported by worldwide research outcomes.
That’s absurd
Marxists? OMG, can’t believe that post, when will the nutty right finally admit that they are following a person, Trump, who wanted to eliminate all votes except the ones that selected him? He has said it on video, what is wrong with you people?
Give plow drivers a break
All you people complaining about the excessive snow removal efforts in Methuen need to stop. I went into Lawrence for an appointment Sunday morning and what a mess! People were shoveling snow into the street and parked cars everywhere. As soon as we hit the Methuen line all was clear. The plow drivers can’t win.
It’s not a perfect science
To all those squeaking about snow plowing. No one can accurately predict the weather. You have to call trucks in early to make sure everyone is there when it counts. If you don’t like them plowing nothing, you can pay them to sit at Dunkin Donuts! It’s your call!
Tend to your own business
In reply to the person saying people in Methuen shouldn’t complain about plowing because their street in Haverhill was only plowed once: You worry about your city and we will worry about ours.
Try a bit of gratitude
People of Methuen: Instead of complaining about how your streets were not plowed up to your standards, how about a little gratitude that they were plowed? There’s a shortage of drivers. If you can do better, you go sign up. Drivers work long, hard hours to make the streets safe and they do a great job. How about a thank you?
Mistake in editorial
Who is really “spreading misinformation?” The Feb. 3 editorial supporting Neil Young’s removal of his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s guest interviews credited “Horse with No Name” to Neil Young. This in of itself without a doubt misinformation as the song was by the band America. Rather ironic me thinks!