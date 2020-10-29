Take heart
The lefties who perpetually complain that this forum excludes their views should take heart in the editorial board's endorsement of Joe Biden for the presidency. Evidently they have not been paying attention to American politics for the last half-century, either.
Mask mandate
Be prepared. If you think people are unemployed now, just wait. If Joe Biden is successful, he will order a national mask mandate and shut down the country for weeks.
Not loving it
I used to love your newspaper until I saw that editorial endorsing Joe Biden. You're just like all the other media, turning left wing.
Gravity's pull
President Donald Trump's claim "we're turning the corner" with COVID-19 reminds me of Wile E. Coyote speeding off a cliff while chasing the Road Runner. Reality, like gravity, has a way of not caring what you would rather believe.
Fellow citizens
Thank God for our World War II veterans, the greatest generation. Americans came together unselfishly to save all Americans, unlike the president and his supporters, who can't even wear masks to save not only themselves but their fellow citizens.
Political dinner
OK, I won't have my family over for "Thanksgiving." We'll just have a "peaceful protest." I know Gov. Charlie Baker doesn't have any problems with dozens of people getting together for that, right?
Reacting to Trump
President Donald Trump must be surging in internal polling, given the way that Democrats are hiding Joe Biden and ratcheting up the COVID-19 fear-mongering.
Big money
I thought Democrats were a virtuous party who hated "dark money," but I see Michael Bloomberg, George Soros and other left-wing millionaires dumping money into Ohio, South Carolina, Arizona and other places to buy local elections. These are rich people trying to buy elections out from under working class voters in these states. Actions speak louder than words.
More maintenance
Northpoint Bible College in Bradford received all the buildings and land by a generous donation when it moved from Rhode Island. Since then it's let the iconic Denworth Hall deteriorate. The stairs are falling apart, windows are broken, and paint is peeling. Since the school's investment has been minimal, it should do more to maintain the building.
True censorship
I am sick of hearing conservatives complain about communism and "media censorship." Their ignorance is incredible. An an 87-year-old Polish immigrant who arrived here after the fall of the USSR, I invite Republicans to visit the old Eastern bloc to see what true media censorship looks like.
No masks
Why can't people wear masks and wear them correctly in Haverhill? People wonder why the number of COVID-19 cases are rising again and why places are closing down. It's because people aren't wearing masks and spreading the virus. Signs on the doors should say, "No mask, no service."
Noisy neighbors
I do not understand why the Haverhill police make multiple calls in the same night, and during the same week, for noise complaints. The same addresses are in the police reports time and again. Neighbors need peace and quiet late at night and in the early mornings. Why are there no arrests?
Biden business
People need to know what was on TV the other night concerning Joe Biden and his family. An interview with Hunter Biden's former business partner described in detail what they did, even the amounts of money involved. Get your heads out of the sand.
Congratulations
The Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. sent a tweet congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, so consumed with hate, responded ignorantly and gracelessly, "What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?"
Well designed
I'm a Vietnam veteran from Boxford. I just visited Haverhill's new Vietnam memorial, and I'm impressed by the thoughtfulness that went into the design. Good job, Haverhill.
Holiday plans
I've sided with Gov. Charlie Baker until now. But no one will tell me how I'm going to celebrate the holidays with my family. He's lost my support.
Page turned
I wish the local media would stop broadcasting news about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. They're gone. They chose to leave New England's fans behind.