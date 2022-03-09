Another fire in Lawrence
This is the third time that I submitted to Sound Off about this subject. Renters should be educated about fire insurance. I call on Mayor DePeña to create a renters’ educational program. People need to understand that it is in their best interest to purchase insurance.
Short and sweet
It’s amazing how brief the Methuen City Council meetings can be when there’s no grandstanding to be had.
Responsibility for trooper
Does not the driver of the car who stopped to adjust her GPS bear any responsibility for last week’s death of the state trooper? Are there not signs on Route 93 in Stoneham labeled, “Emergency Stopping Only?” I don’t think stopping to adjust a GPS classifies as an emergency.
How far will he go?
Is it time to dust out our nuclear bomb shelters and restock them with food and water for an extended stay if Putin doesn’t stop at Ukraine?
Need sufficient parking
I am all for Lawrence letting someone rehab the church on Haverhill Street for apartments, but by the looks of it there are going to be a lot of units and hopefully there is enough parking. Most households have multiple cars these days.
To ‘Downright disrespectful’
Are you really a Republican? And if so, may I ask if you were outraged at the way Democrats treated Trump for the four years while he was in office?
Invasion and gas prices
I’ve been reading all about gas prices going up due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yes that has an impact, but prices have been going up and up way before the invasion. Biden has a lot more to do with the rising prices.
Enjoy the inflation
If you voted for Biden, I have absolutely no sympathy for your shrinking paycheck, your high food prices, or your astronomical gas prices. You wanted this.
Do something already
In some cases the price of gasoline increases multiple times a day and our elected leaders sit on their hands and do nothing. Despite the war in Ukraine, these sky-high prices need not be addressed.
Hope for critical mass
For the millions of Americans looking for a silver lining, here’s one: Given the sheer amount of things Democrats and Joe Biden have messed up with unprecedented velocity, we have to be reaching critical mass soon where there are less things left in to mess up than there are things already messed up by Team Biden.
Just wrong
Former U.S. presidents or even common citizens should not be complementing dictators while they are actively waging unprovoked war. This is outrageous, the former president is an enemy of the state.