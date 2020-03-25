Cleaning video
There they go again: Methuen police are turning something serious into a publicity stunt. This time, it’s a YouTube video of an overpaid captain following custodians around, watching them clean a bathroom. Every place in the world should be over-cleaning right now. This is where my tax dollars go?
Protection
I hope all the people wearing medical exam gloves, or any glove for that matter, would pay attention to what experts are saying. If you touch something that’s contaminated with the coronavirus, everything you touch from there on, glove or no glove, is contaminated. It makes sense, doesn’t it?
Raring to go
Please, help us. President Trump wants to get us “opened up and raring to go before Easter” — even if it means we have not yet stopped the coronavirus. Please, let him listen to the health experts. Please, we are worth it.
Generous gift
I want to thank the kind lady from Haverhill who saw my frustration in trying to get toilet paper after several stops at our area markets. She said she had extra rolls and would give me some — which she did. Thank you for your generous spirit.
Neighborly
The Gospel Hall Church in Methuen put flyers on all the homes in its neighborhood, offering to help any neighbor who might need it during this trying time. How wonderful of the church to do this. Thank you.
Can’t stop
Can we forbid any politician from public updates about the coronavirus? They’re politicians. Everything they say and do is about getting reelected or blaming someone else for problems. Let the medical professionals inform us. Politicians should just issue press releases, not talk.
Advice
As Hillary Clinton tweeted the other day, “Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.”
True professional
As a teacher in Bradford, I am sorry that Louise Perry doesn't tell The Eagle-Tribune the real story. She is a true professional who treated all children fairly and respectfully, unlike the few who are upset with the new composition of students. With respect to the union president, he is not known in the teaching ranks for credibility. Once again in Haverhill, the children lose.
Civil unrest
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera wants to bring in the National Guard because of concerns regarding civil unrest. Why? Wasn't it Rivera who said last year that his sanctuary city is a safe place after Lawrence was called dangerous by federal officials? For a city that averages one armed robbery per day, this past week was the safest it’s been in decades, thanks to the stay-at-home order. Rivera is now revealing what he’s always known: Lawrence is unsafe. The National Guard should have been brought in years ago.
Expertise
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera amazes me more and more each day. First, he was an expert in natural gas. Now it’s COVID-19. It’s too bad he’s not an expert in enforcing laws in cleaning up his crime-ridden sanctuary city.
Good information
I appreciated a recent Facebook post by a Methuen city councilor giving information about coronavirus cases, including suspected but unconfirmed cases. At the time there was no such information coming from the mayor's office, and it was a relief to hear something, no matter the source. Keep it coming.