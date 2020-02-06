Same channel
President Trump has been politically labeled by the Democratic candidates as a fraud, cheat, liar, criminal, demigod and, most recently, vicious and vindictive. When these political ads are shown by the likes of Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, I immediately grab for my remote control and change the channel. This is the power I have at that moment, but there is a higher power in the voting booth. As you stand there waiting to decide and make your mark, think hard and carefully. If you choose what is truly right, you don’t need to change the channel.
Name calling
The letter in last Sunday’s paper by Dennis A. DiZoglio, of Methuen, was so far off the mark. It seems he’s had way too much of the Democratic and liberal punch. Average people who debate but cannot get their message across resort to name-calling — no big deal, we all do it. This president is trying to right the ship, but those on the other side don’t want him upsetting their agenda. President Trump is too polite in the names that he uses to describe them. I can think of better names for all of them. Instead of doing the jobs they were elected to do, they pour energy into removing him from office. He may be a name-caller, but his fingers aren’t always in our wallets.
Peak usage
Remember when running out to blame scary technology for failures like the one by the Iowa Democratic Party this week, the Department of Homeland Security offered to help test their new technology prior to the caucuses but the party’s leadership declined. Choosing to roll out untested tech during a period of peak usage is not a technology problem, it's a competence problem.
Clinton’s influence
I am no fan of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and I think it would be an easy victory for President Trump if he faces him in this year’s election. Four years ago, the Democratic machine led by Hillary Clinton did everything in its power to prevent Sanders from being the nominee. A few weeks ago Clinton put him down as unlikable. Then, all of a sudden, results of the Iowa caucuses cannot be reported because of a problem with an app. Does anyone really believe she doesn't have a hand in making sure someone other than Sanders comes out on top? Stop playing games and let the people decide the nominee.
Disrespectful
It was so disrespectful of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to tear up President Trump’s speech for all of the world to see.
Back to work
President Trump has been acquitted. It’s now time that the politicians, especially the Democrats who caused the problem, get back to work for the people.
For the birds
Every two weeks, Methuen Council Chairman James McCarty briefs the members on his progress putting together a "backyard chicken" policy for the residents of the city. This has taken months. I watched as North Andover selectmen did the same thing in about a half-hour.
Courage
Thanks to Sen. Mitt Romney for his courage and authenticity in honoring his oath of office and standing up for our Constitution.
Two contracts
The emails between the Methuen police union head and the union lawyer that the contract signed by the City Council was different that the one agreed to by the parties certainly lends credence to the idea there were two contracts — as claimed by former City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan.
Trump merchandise
It isn't enough that River Street is an embarrassment to Haverhill. This poverty stricken area with sidewalks breaking up and awash in litter now has a business devoted to President Trump called “Trump Gear.” His greatest following is among those least likely to reap the benefits of his policies, unless you count as benefits repetitive, minimum-wage jobs. Americans who like him deserve him, as he makes a mockery of truth and justice.