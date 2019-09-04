Rules for everyone
What do you tell parents whose children live outside the allowed distance for school bus pickups and drop-offs? Parents have the responsibility for their children — rules don’t change for some. Life is not a free lunch. Haverhill School Committee member Scott Wood needs to realize that rules are for all, not just some. I used to be a supporter but he’s lost my vote. We should teach everyone that we should all be treated the same.
Different standard
The person who wonders if they’re being petty by not liking to look at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and wishing she’d wear something different, is indeed being petty. I had not noticed her outfits. Would the contributor have this wonderment if Warren were male? Why are women held to a different standard? And shouldn’t what comes out of her mouth make more of an impact than what comes out of her closet?
Safe and slow
The article on the horrendous conditions and drive times on Massachusetts roads stated the number of fatalities due to accidents was by far the lowest in the country. It's no wonder when the congestion causes all of this stop and go. It’s not because of the safe driving of its residents.
Listen more
I just watched the Methuen City Council meeting from start to finish. When will Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro learn to listen more and talk less? She's a rookie but she's trying to act in a role she really shouldn't have.
Add it up
There are three good reasons Jennifer Kannan should not be Methuen’s mayor: 1.) It was on her watch that the disastrous police contract was approved. She states she didn't read the contract, but it’s literally the job of the City Council to read and approve contracts; 2.) She has family members who would directly be enriched by that contract; 3.) She has offered no plan to do away with the featherbedding of five police captains. Everyone knows we have too many highly paid captains for a city of this size. What’s her plan for allocating this misspent money to the safety of Methuen? These are just three reasons. Add up all the other conflicts of interest from someone in office for too long, and it's time for a clean sweep.
Wolf pack
Democrats have a real strong sense of community. When one howls to the full moon, they all follow suit. Hopefully a few will come to their senses before it’s too late. God bless the president and the United States of America.
Diverted money
A catastrophic hurricane was heading toward Florida, another mass shooting was terrorizing the nation. The current occupant of the White House responded by diverting $155 million in money for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, then went golfing two days in a row. Let that sink in.
Standing for America
I had to laugh at the recent letter to the editor from Leonard Gallivan, another hater of President Donald Trump who knows nothing but what he gleans from CNN and MSNBC. Comparing the president to Hitler is disgusting and should have never been allowed to be published. One of Trump’s first acts as president was to bring home remains of our fallen troops from North Korea. Why wasn’t this done under previous administrations? He’s rebuilt our military, which had been virtually ignored; he's revamping Veterans Affairs; and he should be commended for his actions against China. Yes, it could be political suicide but he doesn’t care because he’s standing up for America. I could go on.