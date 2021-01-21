No common sense
Open restaurants with no restrictions? I thought we the people wanted to rid ourselves of this killer virus. Yet, we cannot be trusted to do the right thing. We have no common sense when it comes to wanting to enjoy ourselves. I'm not talking about everyone, of course, just those who don't believe that regulations are used to save the lives and livelihoods of the greater population. Without regulations there will be too few people left to keep our economy going. The virus won't magically disappear.
New style
What’s all the flattery about bringing back design and style to the White House? From watching the talking heads on cable news during the inaugural proceedings, I learned Dr. Jill Biden is a beacon of fashion. The former first lady, Melania Trump, a beautiful model and designer, apparently did not meet that criteria.
Window for change
I challenge Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini to keep his word to diversify city government. Soon there'll be openings for police and fire chief. What great opportunities to hire a female police chief or a hispanic fire chief. What an opportunity for real change, not the token change of meaningless boards.
No uniting
President Joe Biden seems like a nice enough man, though I hate his policies. President Donald Trump was mean, but I liked his policies. How will Biden unite me? There's no chance he'll unite me and Trump's other 74 million voters.
Blame Biden
As President Joe Biden attended inaugural ceremonies Wednesday, another 4,300 Americans died of COVID-19 on his watch. Am I doing it right? I'm new to this. But after watching what CNN did to President Donald Trump, I think I understand how it works -- blame Biden for everything.
Not coming back
As far as President Donald Trump's comeback is concerned, imagine if his Jan. 6 rally hadn't led to a violent insurrection and the deaths of five Americans. There wouldn't have been 25,000 National Guard members called up to protect the U.S. Capitol while the new president was taking the oath of office.
Open the state
Is it a surprise that 100 people were in an illegal club in Lawrence? This is what happens when draconian measures are implemented. Ever heard of prohibition and speakeasies? Open the state, let the people make their own choices, and get some much needed tax dollars rolling.
Hollywood ties
I'm chuckling at the recent comment that we've been free of Hollywood's influence over the last four years. On the contrary, we've had Hollywood's greatest flunky in the Oval Office.
No plan
Incoming President Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force discovered that the Trump administration had no national strategy in place for vaccine distribution. It's just another example of former President Donald Trump's life threatening incompetence.
Missed opportunity
If former President Donald Trump made congressional term limits a real campaign issue -- he tepidly supported them, like all candidates -- he'd have been sworn into his second term this week. Instead he cozied up to career politicians like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate President Pro Tee Chuck Grassley, and he backed off term limits. How'd that work out for him?