Long time passing
Where have all the flowers gone? Those lyrics of a song forgotten by many seem relevant in Haverhill today — in the little things like no more beautiful flower beds at the renovated Haverhill High School; a fence broken and not repaired for nearly a year at the new Hunking School; constant turmoil in the schools; a School Committee oblivious to the needs of our children and more interested in covering their mistakes; a rising poverty rate ignored by the City Council; and pot shops everywhere. It all makes me wonder, where have all the flowers gone? The song concludes with: When will they ever learn?
GOP and guns
Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune had another great letter by Kim Casey regarding gun availability. Her letters usually debunk the quality of President Trump’s supporters but without insulting, ridiculing or name calling — something his supporters are so fond of doing. The only sane Republicans seem to exist in the Northeast. Elsewhere, they are Bible thumping and pander to the Christian crusaders. After another year, we can begin again with someone of morality, ethics and character. There will be no significant gun legislation with the “Bibleists” in charge, or while the Republican Party controls the Senate.
Responsibility
I watched the recent Methuen mayoral debates. Jennifer Kannan did not take any responsibility for the many miscues over the past few years. Instead she tried to deflect fault to others. If you can’t be honest and admit your errors, you don’t have my vote.
Not the laws
Anyone with common sense has to know that it doesn't matter how many gun laws are on the books, if some nut wants a gun, he will get one one way or another. You don't need a legal weapon to kill. Again, it's not the gun, it's the person. When a shooting happens, the media never state whether the gun was legally owned. I'll bet if they did, they wouldn't find many, because it isn’t usually the legal gun owners committing crimes. We have enough laws, the laws aren't going to stop killing.
Old regime
Keep going, Jennifer Kannan. The old regime in Methuen is trying to keep you out. I applaud you for standing up to them. They don't want to lose their money train.
Kannan’s experience
After watching the mayoral debate, I was unimpressed with Neil Perry and his work experience. He has yet to define why we need to vote for him. As for his attacks on Jennifer Kannan, pffft. Put him in the Mayor's office and we’ll soon see him flinching when he realizes that Raytheon is not Methuen. Again, the other candidates have no prior political experience. Jennifer does. She’s transparent and will make Methuen proud when she is elected. She has earned our vote by her honor, integrity and loyalty.
Sound mind
I agree with the writer from Haverhill about strong background checks, disallowing felons to get guns and closing loopholes. In 73 years, I have met many whom I dislike, and yes, that includes relatives. Did this cause me or others to get a gun and kill innocent people? Of course not, because we are of sound mind, and we understand and respect human life, regardless of belief or religion or color or social background. Those who are propelled by racism or have a hatred of others, and who murder innocent people, are surely of a sick mind. We must not turn away from addressing the mentally ill.
Methuen pays
I”m glad to see the public works employee settle his case against Methuen. When will the taxpayers realize the whole government in the city is corrupt? How much will they have to pay when the female firefighter wins her case, not to mention everyone else who was passed over on promotions and appointments?