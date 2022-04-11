I read the article
The article in Commonwealth does not “imply” that Sen. Diana DiZoglio “isn’t familiar with the duties of” the auditor’s office. It states plainly she believes firmly that the duties and responsibilities do, and should, include auditing key taxpayer-supported processes, personnel and products of the state Legislature. What the contributor is “implying” is that DiZoglio is doing so out of lack of competence. Nothing is further from the truth.
Bad marathon move
The symbolism the Boston Athletic Association is trying to portray by excluding Russian and Belarusian athletes from running in The Boston Marathon equates to what The United States did in WWII by interning Japanese Americans. These people can do nothing about what their country and government are doing.
Punishing good deed
What has happened to people? I consider every day to be Earth Day. I live in a reasonably safe neighborhood and don’t like roadside trash. While doing a good deed by picking up trash a neighbor called the police.
Kudos for keeping word
Kudos to the three Republican senators who did what the they pledged to do and reach across the aisle and do the right thing regardless of their party. To the rest of the Republican senators, hopefully they will be voted out of office soon.
On ‘boo for Biden’
Don’t contributions to Sound Off need to contain some minimal amount of substance and context and not be merely a whining, lame, juvenile attempt at name-calling of the “na-na-na-na-na” variety? Items like these are an embarrassment to print, to read, and a waste of space.
Details please
So a letter writer cries that the GOP is trying to ban “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Yet the writer never says where this is happening, who is proposing it or, in fact, gives any details at all. A cynical person might think the writer is flat-out lying. But a Democrat would never do that, would they?
COVID and term limits
As COVID again makes it’s way through our seat of government in Washington D.C., knowing how much more severely it impacts elderly people, we see yet another reason to reinstate congressional term limits and put younger lawmakers into power.
Well that was wrong
So all the “expert” economists — including 17 Nobel Peace Prize winners according to Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden — told us that spending trillions in more printed, fiat currency to expand the federal government would not increase inflation. Looks like we need new experts, and congressional term limits.
