School security
Much time has passed since the alleged gun incident at Haverhill High School, yet why the police were not promptly notified remains a secret with the mayor. As a school employee, I'm amused at how this system has become quickly politicized. It is obvious to those of us who work here that much of what was happening in previous years to keep us safe has been discarded, and now we see the problems that result. As in the game of Monopoly, the superintendent keeps getting a free pass, and the spending spree continues with little going to areas of true need.
Film reviews
Conservatives seem to always be at hair-trigger ready to criticize liberals, regardless of the merits. A case in point are recent comments about the movie "The Hunt." One, "Deplorable,” even claims it was written by liberals to show their hatred for President Trump’s supporters. That's pretty rich considering the movie won't even be released for another six weeks, and no reviews are available. From the trailer, it seems to most resemble an episode of "Fantasy Island.” Perhaps these submissions are actually by Russian trolls or a disgruntled former crew member, or maybe they’re part of a studio publicity stunt to drum up interest. Most of the hate I see being spewed comes from Trump and his supporters, not us liberals.
Nice wheels
For the past several years a resident of the Haverhill Housing Authority complex on Hilldale Avenue has been parking a $130,000 Mercedes S300 in front of their unit. I've called the mayor’s office several times to ask how someone with taxpayer subsidized housing can drive a car not many people can afford to own. Each time I was told they would take of it, yet it’s still parked there day after day. What does it take to get the mayor to do his job?
Bigger crimes
The contributor who notes Lawrence police no longer respond to code violations should consider that police in Lawrence, since it became a sanctuary city that attracts criminals, are busy dealing with bigger problems. If you'd like things to return to the way they were, maybe vote out the pro-sanctuary city politicians. Just spit-balling.
Elvis lives
Forty-two years ago today (Aug. 16, 1977) I was relaxing in a beach chair, sipping on a cold beer and listening to my transistor radio at Salisbury Beach when a news flash came over the airwaves, “The king of rock ’n’ roll is dead.” I remember the shock I felt at that moment. Elvis Presley has now been gone as long as he lived. His music lives on.
Alarming precedent
I didn't have much problem with President Donald Trump calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar, who came here as a refugee and has since used her public office to defame our nation. My problem was with his ham-fisted tweeting, drawing other lawmakers into the rhetorical mosh pit. I do have a very large problem with Trump’s sanctioning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to bar Omar and fellow Muslim-American Rep. Rashida Talib from entry into his country. (And, make no mistake, Netanyahu would never do that without this top cover.) Not only is this no longer rhetoric, it sets a dangerous precedent of a president weaponizing diplomacy for political aims, crossing the lines of the separation of branches of our government in the process. This is an alarming precedent and one the whole Congress should condemn.
Just an insult
The effectiveness of calling someone or something racist has been successfully eroded by overuse and misuse. An example of how meaningless it has become is the term “Fredo,” a reference to the “Godfather” that means "the stupid brother." CNN’s Chris Cuomo has decided it’s racist when, in fact, it’s just insulting. Anyone of any race can be “Fredo."