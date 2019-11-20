Send in the clowns
We’re being denied our regular programming for a stream of insouciant impeachment hearsay by those who show amazing, award-winning performances. What I find missing are Clarabell and Bozo. Where are they?
Clean records
The immigration crisis in America needs to be stopped. If it continues at the current rate, the U.S. will have a much bigger problem than it already does. I am not saying we should have no immigrants, but they should be legal and documented so that everyone is held accountable. People who want to come into the country can, but they should have a record free of drug charges, murder charges, assault charges, sex crime charges, etc., not to mention ties to gangs. This would assure that everyone coming into the country is a decent citizen and is here to have a better life and to make themselves better.
Governed by consent
We all need to remember that our government rules by consent of the governed. If we aren't happy with government, we have a duty to fix it. If voting doesn't work, and if government won't listen to our voices, then it's time for change.
The experts
I wonder how many firsthand discussions with the president Republican Reps. Devin Nunes, John Ratcliffe or Jim Jordan have had to make them experts on the impeachment hearings? I only wish the Democrats had picked their battles better.
More money
So, a relative of Rep. Andy Vargas and a few government mouthpieces say a few words at the Haverhill City Council's podium, and the council trips over itself to add $3 million to the $107 million tax levy for next year? Not one councilor defended the taxpayers. I don't ever plan to voluntarily hand over more money than the government rips from my pocket. That would have added another $100 on top of the annual increase we can all expect. So glad it wasn't allowed to continue.
Same old song
When it comes time to determine Haverhill’s taxes, it’s the same every year. You could have pulled out last year’s Eagle-Tribune and read the same story. Taxes are going up, we need school repairs, we need more special ed teachers and maintenance workers, we have to repair fire stations, we need a new animal shelter, and on and on it goes. When will the city consider its senior citizens? We just can’t keep up with tax increases year after year.
Don’t miss it
One thing I don't understand with the lust the press has for all-things-Trump is the lack of bold headlines and front-page coverage of one of his biggest scams and fraud activities — the Trump Foundation. Why hasn’t President Trump been indicted for using the foundation not as charity but as a personal pot of gold? It has since shut down permanently. This egregious behavior alone would force most presidents to resign. Let’s hope they add this to the list of impeachment charges.
Web search
OK, so I searched Google for, “What news source is the most honest.” I got results. What you have to understand is that a good website administrator “attaches” words to a site so that people are more likely to find it, even if those words don’t pertain to its content. So, they make sure you see their site in the search results. Now, I have a bridge I would like to sell you.