Failing grades
Not only does Gov. Charlie Baker deserve an "F" for the vaccine distribution process, he deserves an "F" for the nursing homes deaths, the failed economy, the job losses, the draconian lockdowns and mandates, and persistent problems with the MBTA. Maybe it’s time we blanked his ballot the next election.
Snow blame
Who is to blame for the poorly plowed streets of Haverhill? Is it plow operators; people who park illegally; the mayor; or the Police Department for not having those cars removed? Take your pick but I vote for No. 2, the inconsiderate people who park illegally, do not shovel out their cars, and leave their cars for weeks.
No argument
What's with Republican senators who are openly indifferent to evidence and argument? The idea here is simple: Elected leaders who try to overthrow the government and get people killed as a result must be held to account. How can you argue with that?
More taxes
Here we go again: The letter writers supporting the Hampstead Central School renovations just don't get it. We homeowners just had a re-evaluation last year, resulting in huge property tax increases, and they think we can afford more money for the school?
Not thought out
President Joe Biden's decision to halt an extension of the Keystone XL pipeline was not thought out. The pipeline could deliver 800,000 barrels of oil per day, which we still need. Instead, it will take 6,000 trucks or 1,143 tanker rail cars to deliver the same. Until we can go "green", this will have a worse environmental impact.
Hands-on learning
Vocational schools have many hours of hands-on training and instruction. If the vocational school kids are not in school, how are they getting their hands-on training? Are they qualified to get promoted?
Cleaning out
Haverhill cleaned out Washington Street downtown very nicely and quickly after the last storm. What about the other businesses around town that would like their streets or squares cleaned out like that? They pay taxes too.
School restrictions
The Methuen School Committee dictates where I can and can’t bring my child? What's next, what I can and cannot feed my children? This is ridiculous and borderline communist.
Government control
How did we go from “flatten the curve” to “stay home until you accept communism?"
Accountability
There have been more than 77,000 American deaths from COVID-19 since President Joe Biden took office. I just want to remind everyone and put the same accountability on him as they put on President Donald Trump. Biden said he had a plan, where is it? He couldn’t distribute free lollipops.
The other guy
The new president always takes the opportunity to slam any effort by the former president, as do all Democrats. We would not even have a vaccine at this time if it wasn’t for the Warp Speed initiative of President Donald Trump. Now President Joe Biden claims that giving out the vaccine was not accomplished adequately by the former president. Does he also claim that all responsibility for giving out the vaccine is solely on the former president?
OK by them
Wouldn’t it have been wonderful if the Republican senators acted like the dignified, educated Republicans of integrity of the past and stood up against the travesty of President Donald Trump and voted to keep him from ever running for public office again? I believe Republicans like me would've been more supportive of them running in 2022. As it is, they've said loud and clear that what Trump did was OK with them.
N.Y. deaths
How do Democrats feel about the lying about deaths of elderly people in New York nursing homes by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration? Thousands died because he sent virus-contaminated people into the homes, instead of using empty beds that were available elsewhere. Now it's been discovered that the numbers of people who died in nursing homes from COVID-19 were misrepresented for political reasons.