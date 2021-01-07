Safe city?
Prosecutors in Haverhill have described the city as a "war zone” and a District Court judge calls the violence in the city “out of control," but Mayor James Fiorentini declares that crime has gone down five years in a row. If this is to be believed, can he explain then why he’s hiring so many new police officers?
Not a crime
President Donald Trump's call to the Georgia secretary of state questioning votes was far from a crime. Once again, Democrats who hate Trump will stop at nothing. Trump made statements. He in no way intimidated or coerced the secretary of state, much less threatened him.
Peach state
I wish to say thank you, Georgia. Thank you, thank you. Who in their wildest dreams would have thought that such a deep red state as Georgia could be the one that would save our country from anarchy? May God bless Georgia, and may God bless America.
Root causes
Why is part of America rejecting democracy and seeking an authoritarian regime? It's because of anger about stagnant wages and the lack of good jobs. But President Donald Trump never aimed at the real root causes -- CEOs, corporate welfare and the tax code. He's been scapegoating in every other direction instead. President-elect Joe Biden will do better.
Not ours
Politicians call Congress "the people's house," but they don't let the people in. They treat it like their own dictatorship so they can pass laws most of us don't want.
Track record
I did not vote for President Donald Trump four years ago. I asked myself, why would I vote for someone who declared bankruptcy several times and brought down an airline? Employees had to scramble to find new jobs. Why did people think he could manage a country?
Putin's success
I'd like to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Four years of relentless divisiveness by the man he helped put in power was topped off by a violent insurrection and a failed coup attempt. He clearly won this battle in his war on democracy. I hope he enjoys his success now because the battle lines are being redrawn, and things will soon change.
Pence's fall
I always knew Sen. Mitt Romney and Gov. Charlie Baker were Judases when it came to President Donald Trump. I think Vice President Mike Pence beats both of them. His political career is over, and he'll never be president after turning his back on Trump and America.
Yard signs
The election is over and all of the political signs should be taken down out of respect for your neighbors.
Placard patrol
Police should pay closer attention to the people who park in handicapped accessible spots. Do they have active placards? Is the person who the placard is issued to with the vehicle? Let’s write some tickets, tow some cars and confiscate expired or dead individuals’ placards. Also check the fire lane for violators.
Already gone
I hate to tell you but our democracy has already been destroyed, and it was done by your Democrats, not Republicans or President Donald Trump.
Looking forward
I've never been so ashamed to be an American as I am now. People storm the U.S. Capitol while our president insists the election was rigged. What a poor excuse for a president. I can't wait for Jan. 20.
One-sided response
Cities in Oregon and Minnesota had rioting, looting and buildings burning. But now, because President Donald Trump's supporters were the ones storming the Capitol, they can in the National Guard and other police departments, and a 6 p.m. curfew was initiated. Our country is so one-sided, it's pathetic.
Riot's causes
Wednesday's riot was the inevitable result of Trumpism and GOP encouragement. Crimes were committed, people got shot, and President Donald Trump had to be coerced into asking them to stop. He fed them all of those lies, now the results are clear. GOP members of Congress should hang their heads in disgrace.