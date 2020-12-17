Spark show
It's funny how plows start plowing when there's less than a half-inch of snow on the ground. Then they plow all night, because you can't see them, plowing nothing. It is a beautiful spark show, however, not to mention what they are doing to our roads that are in bad shape already.
Crushing rules
Kudos to Gov. Charlie Baker and his draconian, unconstitutional compadres. They didn’t stop or slow the spread of COVID-19, but they sure damaged the economy and decimated small businesses and restaurants. Hey, at least they accomplished something.
Snow day
Someone please explain to me why Haverhill schools are closed for a snow day. The students should be learning remotely. Are we paying teachers full pay? Is there still a requirement for a minimum number of days, or is that being waived?
Brightly lit
I was so happy to drive by Methuen City Hall this week and see how lovely it looked. The lights in all the windows and the outline of the building look wonderful. That building is magnificent, and it shows up even better with the lights.
Exemptions
When a blizzard hits, this is an official reminder to stay home and off the roads (unless you are an elected politician with a hair stylist appointment or a dinner engagement with your lobbyist friends, in which cases the normal rules of society do not apply).
Paid parking
Having read the stories about Haverhill doubling the rate for paid parking downtown, I get the sense that most of the income goes to paying for the paid parking, itself, rather than city services. For most legitimate charities, it's considered acceptable if less than 30% of income is spent on overhead. Haverhill fails by that standard. The paid parking is a major reason I avoid going there -- and the same for Lawrence.
Afraid of outcome
Oh, let’s face it, the real reason no one wants a special election in Lawrence is because they're afraid William Lantigua will run and win. So, because of that fear, the so-called leaders of Lawrence and their pals at the state are willing to throw democracy out the window. Yes, elections are messy, and they actually cost money. Some citizens have given their lives for democracy. Yet, we are too afraid of the result, so instead we'll cancel the election.
No advantage
I have to laugh at the Republicans and their so-called New Hampshire advantage. Have they looked at their property tax bill recently? Homeowners are getting crushed as rates rise, and they do nothing to help raise revenue from other sources. And, hey, let's fund charter schools now. It's unreal.
Get over it
How can grown up, responsible people believe what the president says and allow him to attack our country and damage our democracy? He lost the election. Get over it, and condemn him for his actions.
Shocking slight
Time magazine's choice of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as its people of the year is a sinful injustice. Not only have they not had time to prove themselves, they've spent the last year running around the country making claims and promises. To not recognize the strength, stamina and selflessness of those on the front lines -- whether doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police or fire personnel -- is a shocking, disgusting slight. We owe these people our thanks and praise.
Paid enough
Now, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wants us to pay off America's student loan debt? After a summer of radicalized, angry white college kids looting cities and defacing Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass statues, haven't we working class Americans paid enough for our broken higher education system?