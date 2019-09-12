A few reasons
I laughed when I read the recent letters to the editor endorsing Neil Perry as a responsive and responsible candidate for mayor who will help Methuen change course. He was not honest regarding conflicts of interest, and for not stating his association with insiders Tom Lussier and Sharon Pollard. A former mayor, Pollard mishandled money for the Festival of Trees. Former Mayor Steve Zanni, who also endorses Perry, is 100% at fault for the police superior officers contract. These are three reasons we cannot afford to have Perry as mayor.
What we need
I just had to write after reading the latest attempt to smear Neil Perry. People say that he’s inexperienced. At work he has been a leader for over 30 years, exhibiting exceptional knowledge in the fields of accounting and contracts. Isn’t that what Methuen needs? He doesn’t owe anybody anything, and he will bring Methuen out of the black hole it is in. He has my vote, and hopefully we will finally elect someone who cares about Methuen instead of rewarding friends and relatives with overpaid, cushy jobs.
Hostile scowl
There is a Yiddish saying that as you get older, you get the face that you deserve. Ever notice that in every picture and every video, President Donald Trump has a mean, hostile scowl? I think God must be trying to say something to his "base" — those people who he bragged would vote for him no matter what, even if he "stood in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shot someone." The Founding Fathers must be turning over in their graves seeing how Trump has made being president only about having his followers fawn over him at rallies managed by his thugs, destroying democracy and all that every man and woman who died serving our country fought for.
Not my house
When I see firefighters sitting outside with their feet up, it doesn't bother me because I know they're not at my house. The contributor of the recent post about Methuen firefighters should feel the same: When they come to your house, if you are that unhappy about them resting in the sun, send them back and put the fire out yourself. Is it just that you don't know what their job is?
Get off pot
There is absolutely no reason the pot shops need to be advertised on billboards in the Haverhill area, or anywhere else for that matter. Does the City Council not care about other problems in the city? They need to be more responsible for the happenings of the city and get off pot. Voting is approaching us quickly, and I would hope the people of Haverhill vote out the current council and vote in new candidates, including for mayor, with the exception of Joseph Bevilacqua.
What they were
So, The Eagle-Tribune goes the way of the New York Times in its front page article Thursday, refusing to identify the "hijackers" for what they were -- 19 Islamic terrorist members of al-Qaida who killed more than 3,000 innocent Americans. When is someone in the local media going to report news honestly and objectively?
Well rested
Regarding the comment “Laying back,” firefighters put their lives on the line when it counts. They work around the station, as needed, and most are there for two or three days at a time. It’s a 24-hour job, not an eight-hour shift like most of us do before going home to our families. You can’t expect them to work their entire shifts. They also sleep at the station while on duty, do you want to stop that too? When your home is burning and they show up in the middle of the night, you'll be glad they’re rested and able to work, maybe saving your home or a family member.