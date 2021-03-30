Exemplary school
What an excellent job Sacred Heart School in Haverhill has done to keep children in school full-time this entire school year. Their staff isn't paid as well as public school teachers, nor do they have the funds that public schools do, yet they were able to not have a single case of COVID-19 transmission. Maybe the local teachers unions can learn a lesson from them on how to be "safe" and still stay open.
No 'passport'
I received the vaccine but there is no way I'll give my information to President Joe Biden’s vaccine passport program. Big Brother doesn’t need to know what I do and where I shop.
Bumpless
Hopefully Lawrence doesn't put those speed bumps back out this year and instead lets the police do the job they're paid to do. The speed bumps are useless. All they do is damage streets that are already in rough shape. Spend the money fixing streets instead.
Hidden hike
President Joe Biden insisted again and again that he would only hike taxes on individuals earning over $400,000. He never meant it. He’s just hoping the middle class and the news media won’t notice the tax hikes if he hides them well enough.
Carded
What's more important to the country, voting or checking in to a hotel? Now ask yourself, which of these activities requires an ID?
Border secrecy
Imagine if President Donald Trump had done what President Joe Biden is doing, not allowing media access to the facilities where the people flooding over the border are housed. He'd be called a tyrant and dictator, and the media would condemn him. But, of course, Biden gets away with it.
Overgrown
I used to be proud to have family and friends buried in the Plaistow Cemetery. Now it's an embarrassment. It's poorly kept. The grounds are a mess. Trees are overgrown. I am truly saddened. Someone should hire a better crew to give our loved ones the respect they deserve.
Scorched earth
The contributor of "Go It Alone" complains about Congressional Democrats pushing through legislation vital to helping ordinary Americans with no Republican support. There's good reason: Republicans engage in scorched earth politics and vote in lockstep against any Democratic proposals, regardless of merit. When Republicans were in power, they rammed though massive tax cuts for billionaires and corporations, almost repealed the Affordable Care Act, and rushed the appointment of an ultra-conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice just days before the election, despite having blocked President Barack Obama's nominee because eight months was "too close to the election."
Biden's schedule
President Joe Biden left Friday for a weekend trip to Delaware -- his fifth trip home since becoming president and his sixth weekend away from the White House. Biden's staff moved up his departure by four hours Friday so he could leave early. How many hours a week does he work?
Fooled them
It was clear from watching President Biden speak last week that he's not in full command of his faculties. He stops mid-sentence, seeming to forget what room he's in. After the usual bromides, he served up one of the most densely packed pack of lies (all read from cue cards) since his last boss was in office. It's undeniable that Biden's supporters were fooled by the image of "moderate Uncle Joe" to the detriment of our republic. These are the same people claiming 75 million Americans were fooled by President Donald Trump, who despite what else he may be is energetic, alert, highly intelligent and skilled debater.