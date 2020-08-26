Attention getting
I was very disappointed The Eagle-Tribune featured the article about the Salisbury businessman and his offensive signs. This racist, ignorant display is obviously aimed at seeking attention. That's exactly what your story gave him.
Drop box
I just went to drop off my "mail-in ballot" and had trouble finding the drop-off box. Where is the signage? Finally I was directed to a nondescript, freestanding box at the bottom of an outside staircase that most people would walk past. Makes you wonder about what political party is running City Hall.
Time to cower
According to one political party, we should hide in our basements, wear masks in our cars, cower from our neighbors, decimate our small businesses and stop all political and religious gatherings -- just like America always does when the chips are down.
Gaming the system
Is it any surprise that teachers unions balked at the state's latest proposal that their members be physically present in classrooms while teaching to remote students? Let's call it what it really is -- an effort to game the system.
Food and drink
Why do you have to order food if you go into a restaurant in Massachusetts and want an alcoholic beverage, but if you order a soft drink you don't have to order food?
National tone
I tend to agree that the sign in Salisbury crossed the line for productive political speech. It was tacky at best and bullying at worst in its characterization of the Democratic ticket. That said, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris savagely and knowingly slandered then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh not on her front lawn but in the U.S. Senate during nationally televised hearings. So while I don't condone this choice of signage, I do think Democrats like Harris have brought the national tone to its current low ebb and should take their due share of ownership of it.
National shutdown
When interviewed, Joe Biden stated that, if necessary, he would listen to the scientists and shut down the economy to stop COVID-19. So, if some states are not having a problem, well, that’s too bad? This shows Biden’s incorrect analysis. Decisions about shutdowns should be made on a state by state basis, not covered in one blanket.
Twin storms
Back to back hurricanes are hitting the Gulf Coast, and forecasters are already up to "M" in storm names this year, three months before the end of hurricane season. Such an unusual event is due to the heat engine in the atmosphere driven by rising temperatures in the south Atlantic. Indeed, almost every summer this century has successively been the hottest on record. Still, Republicans can say with a straight face there is no global warming, as they collect huge campaign contributions from fossil fuel companies.
Real crime
Maybe Mayor Daniel Rivera should crack down on the real crimes in Lawrence, like the drug deals and fireworks at 4 a.m. in my neighborhood, instead of businesses trying to stay afloat due to draconian measures to stop COVID-19.
Air quality
It's amazing to see the Methuen School Committee vote and advance a plan for the start of school without "reading" the horrendous, incomplete report on air quality. Closed windows and lunches in classrooms with 30 year old carpets and ventilation is not "livable."
Racist symbols
Thank you to the editorial board for the clear, concise column about symbols of racism in Monday's paper. Maybe it was published in response to a Sound Off message questioning The Eagle-Tribune's choice of stories to cover last week. I appreciated that Sound Off message too. It seems the majority of Sound Off comments are so full of vitriol and poor understanding of reality, I've often thought they come from the same obtuse source with no grounding in critical thinking.
Decision to close
Asked in his first interview since July 28 if he would shut down America if there were another COVID-19 uptick, Joe Biden answered, "I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists." Well, of course he would. When government shuts down, Biden and Anthony Fauci don't miss any paychecks. The rest of America is a different story.
Civil liberties
There goes the state taking our basic civil liberties again, this time by cracking down on bars masquerading as restaurants. Your commonsense neighbor to the north, meanwhile, is at 100% dining capacity. Wake up, residents of Massachusetts, you're entering a communist state.
Stars and bars
The recent editorial against symbols, particularly in this case the Confederate flag, sounds like virtue signaling. When you watched "Dukes of Hazard" as a kid, or watched Ronnie Van Zant sing "Free Bird" with the flag hanging in the background, were you appalled? I was ignorant then, you say. No, just overly sensitive now.