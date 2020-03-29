Gross idea
Really, Haverhill? Chelmsford is yet another city releasing raw sewage down the Merrimack River, and you want river kayaking? That is so gross. We're struggling with people washing their hands, cleaning surfaces and hoping they don't die. How about dealing in reality and not feelings. It would be nice to have kayaking, but that’s more of an upriver activity.
Issue a warning
I have an idea to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. If someone tests positive for the virus, take their cell phone’s GPS information for the past week and either give it to them so they can contact the people they were in touch with to warn them, or create a map with multiple cell phones of positive patients so society can be warned.
Special city
What makes Lawrence so special that the National Guard is in town? I know Mayor Daniel Rivera thinks this coronavirus has only affected his city, but this is not the gas disaster. I wish Gov. Charlie Baker would wake up and stop appeasing Rivera until he and his city cooperate with federal authorities.
Social distancing
I saw the picture of Congressman Seth Moulton self-quarantining after having symptoms of the coronavirus — with his 18-month-old daughter on his lap, as he worked from home. You would think he’d keep a little bit more distance from her.
Complaints
The Methuen resident concerned about over-plowing is probably the first person to call the Department of Public Works and City Hall when their street isn’t plowed.
Dependency
Rhetoric from governors like Andrew Cuomo and Charlie Baker, and mayors like Bill De Blasio, who lash out at the federal government in light of their medical equipment shortages, is misguided at best. For one thing, this is not the time for finger-pointing while the federal government tries to reverse these shortfalls. But, if fingers must be pointed, point at the mirror. All three are in the middle of multi-term careers, and all are doubtless guilty of diverting money from pandemic preparation and toward more progressive waste. The states should not be wholly dependent upon the federal government in times of crisis. Lead, follow or get out of the way.
Is it precious?
It’s ironic how the same people telling us 10 years ago that we needed to let people over 70 die with dignity so that government-rationed healthcare would be affordable are now saying that America's economy must remain closed until there is a total eradication of COVID-19 because every life is precious. Well, which is it? Life is precious or it isn’t.
Donations
Say, speaking of Hillary Clinton and her silly tweets, how many ventilators and cases of masks has the Clinton Foundation donated so far?
Where is he?
Is it just me or has the presumed Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, forgotten that he is running for president? America needs him now more then ever.
Welcome back
Hip, hip hooray. I am so glad that the ban is now on reusable bags. I have always thought those were a way to transmit bacteria and possible viruses. Could they be partly to blame for spread of the coronavirus? The plastic and paper bags that are now reinstated should stay, even after this horrible disaster is over. As for people using gloves, it’s all nonsense. The gloves many people use are not washed after each use, so what good are they?