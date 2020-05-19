First Amendment
Did the Methuen police superior officers skip constitutional law at the police academy, or were they just sleeping during that class? City councilors and taxpayers have a First Amendment right. They should look into it sometime — or are they too busy trying to come up with a big raise for themselves?
Out of control
COVID-19 is not the only thing out of control in this country. Take a look at the people in charge. Just remember the meaning of politics -- "poly" meaning many and "ticks" meaning blood sucking insects.
Don't be intimidated
The Methuen police chief and his two compadres are now threatening to sue the City Council for holding them accountable? This needs to end. Mayor Neil Perry should do the right thing and not be intimidated by the chief and his cartel.
Missing info
The column by state Rep. Andy Vargas urging Massachusetts to implement mail-in voting was most interesting for what was not in it. Would he be willing to write another column that addresses security concerns about the chain of custody of ballots and how Secretary of State William Galvin will update the voter rolls in a short period of time?
Wrong priorities
Mask patrols in Lawrence? Please tell me this is some type of joke. Mayor Daniel Rivera has his priorities wrong once again. Maybe it’s time to clean up and patrol the crime-ridden sanctuary city first.
Leaders needed
I cannot believe how low the Methuen police have stooped, as they're now threatening a lawsuit against the City Council and residents for speaking out against corruption in the Police Department. We live in a democratic republic, for crying out loud. We need new leadership. Mayor Neil Perry should step up — or step aside.
People first
Thank God for Mayor Neil Perry. I almost didn’t vote for him but I’m glad I did now that I realize how important our mayor is. Finally, Methuen has someone who puts people over politics. He’s the only politician willing to work nicely with others and make life good for the people instead of himself.
Know better
After reading a recent scathing letter to the editor, I immediately recalled my mother’s voice. She would always say, “You know better than that.” I surely do know better than that.
Standing up
Dear America, maybe instead of ridiculing us libertarians between pandemics, you can join us in standing up against governmental encroachments upon our civil liberties and constitutional rights before the political overlords are closing your beaches.
Immigrant money
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at it again, with money for illegal immigrants who are breaking the law, which has nothing to do with the coronavirus. When she gives money to lawbreakers, it’s time to call her out. She is an anti-American elitist.
Open court
Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearings were livestreamed, broadcast openly on the internet with no censorship and no "closed sessions.” This is a great development and one that should endure beyond the pandemic. But it is odd to think the Supreme Court can now conduct itself with more transparency than the average school board or board of selectmen.
Wrong day
The city of Methuen strikes again. They send the street sweepers out on trash day, when everybody’s trash cans are lining the streets. The sweepers have to drive down the middle of the street instead of cleaning near the curbs.
Filthy masks
I went to pick up a take-out order from a restaurant. The woman in front of me was a nurse and she wasn’t wearing a mask. The owner said to her, “You’re a nurse, and you’re not wearing a mask?” She replied, “Oh, please, the ones they give you at the hospital are filthy.” She said she was better off without one. That was shocking to hear.
Honking geese
I watched an interview with Joe Biden, and I understood the geese honking in the background more than I could understand Biden. His new nickname should be “Dropout Joe.” He should truly do himself and the American people a favor and drop out.
Child care
I guess Gov. Charlie Baker thinks his paper-pushers are essential. They didn’t think it through, allowing some people to return to work even though the day cares are still closed.