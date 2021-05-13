Looking for work
With a lot of businesses looking to hire the unemployed, it should be made easier. The many people who receive unemployment checks that almost equal what they would receive if working should be required to provide proof of interviews during the previous week, and this should be verified. Otherwise they will continue to collect unemployment without worrying about income. This is the only way these businesses can survive, while also providing jobs to people who need them.
Thank you notes
I hope President Donald Trump sends thank-you cards to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden. On Jan. 7, he felt like Americans never wanted to see him again. Now most Americans would crawl across broken glass to put him back into the White House.
Agree to disagree
Sound Off is a way of expressing one’s opinion. It does not approve or disapprove of any opinion. It simply allows us to display a disagreement about something someone has opined about. Sometimes good things come from it, and it enlightens us. I do not believe it's polarized. When the facts are shown, they might get in the way of what someone wants the story to be. That's why opinions in this column are so good. Keep them coming.
Free speech
Isn't it interesting that when former President Donald Trump spews lies, it is considered freedom of speech, yet when Rep. Liz Cheney speaks, the Republicans shut her up and belittle her? Isn't what she says considered free speech, too? No wonder Republicans are siding with the Democrats.
No parking
Haverhill continues to lease or rent parking spaces that do not exist. There's another building of apartments on Essex Street, with no place to park unless you want to walk three blocks with your groceries. All the politicians are doing is forcing the Haverhill people out of town, as they cannot afford to stay and live here.
Speed signs
Those small speed signs posted by police, which are easy to hang on telephone poles, are great. The problem on Kingsbury Avenue in Haverhill is that kids use it, especially on weekends, to see how fast they can go. The signs really need to come with some police monitoring to be effective.
Not 'owned'
In analyzing the Patriots schedule, Bill Burt noted the Houston Texans have "owned" the Patriots in Houston. The Patriots' record there is 3-3. Of the three losses, one was a meaningless, Week 17 game, and the other two were by a combined 13 points. Owned? Hardly.
Visit Portsmouth
To the person “passing on Boston,” my recommendation would be go to Portsmouth. I was there last weekend, and there are so many nice things to do. Also, there are no mask police. I’d rather give my money to normalcy anyways, rather than this abnormal state.
Steroid cream
If you're going to run an article on something, at least make sure you have the latest and correct information. Betamethasone doesn't need to be injected into a horse in order for it to get into the bloodstream. Trainer Bob Baffert admitted Wednesday that his veterinarian prescribed a cream to treat dermatitis for the horse, Medina Spirit, without telling Baffert or his foreman the cream contained the steroid. My daughter has eczema, and a topical cream with steroids is a common treatment. In my opinion, the vet is more to blame for the failed drug test, although as head trainer, the buck stops with Baffert.
Smoke break
Every morning about 7:30 a.m., I drive by Nicholson Stadium on Pleasant View Street. There are typically three buses parked there, with drivers outside, smoking. It is very disheartening and such a bad example for students.
Masks on boats
How in the name of heaven has a contributor concluded that Democrats made the decision that masks are required on the Swan Boats? Maybe their choice to keep their risky behavior in New Hampshire is a good one for all involved.