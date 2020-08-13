Scapegoat
So, New York City cut $1 billion from its police budget, freed hundreds of felons for COVID-19 reasons and got rid of the need for bail for numerous crimes. Now they want to sue the National Rifle Association because of an increase in violence and crime?
Competition
It’s reported that President Donald Trump's new postmaster general, Republican businessman Louis DeJoy, has up to $70 million invested in companies that compete with the U.S. Postal Service. I call that conflict of interest.
Trump’s gaffes
The contributor of “Gaffe prone” is hardly one to talk regarding the occasional misstatement made by Joe Biden, considering that pretty much everything coming out of President Donald Trump's mouth is either a lie, misinformation, an insult or nonsense.
Cortez’s influence
Did you see the political ad for Sen. Edward Markey featuring Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? I picture her walking him around with a collar around his neck. Voters in Massachusetts should not want anything to do with her politics.
Out of favor
It’s funny how the left has pointed to Sweden's health care laws for decades while we normal folks say, "Well, they have actual, enforced immigration laws, so ‘free' health care is actually for their citizens, as opposed to here, where health care is free for the world's poor." Now that normal people are pointing to Sweden's commonsense response to the coronavirus (no masks, schools open), it becomes a different planet and irrelevant frame of reference.
Counting people
I have a practical question for President Donald Trump and his followers who want to exclude illegal immigrants from the census: How will you know who they are? The census has no question about legal immigration. Individual data is strictly confidential. Only aggregate data is ever reported. This is just more "red meat" for riling up his base.
Right to assemble
This newspaper’s editorial, "Here comes the mask patrol," supports an assault on the First Amendment right of the people to peacefully assemble. It is our right, not a favor granted us by a benevolent dictatorship ruling by edict from the corner office of the State House. It is difficult to believe the editorial board of this newspaper sanctions police units violating the private property rights of families and threatening those who have the temerity to want to enjoy quality time with loved ones in a backyard setting. To quote from your editorial, "It's unfortunate it has come to this." What is "unfortunate" is that this newspaper has fallen in line with those using the opportunity of a virus to strip us of our liberties. A more reasoned quote comes from Benjamin Franklin: "Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."
At the trough
Rep. Joseph Kennedy complains about Sen. Ed Markey being in politics for 44 years, but Ted Kennedy was in the U.S. Senate for 47 years. I am sure he missed votes, too. Both of them fed from the trough for a long time. It's definitely time for term limits.
No return
Teachers don't want to return to the classroom? Maybe the clerks at Market Basket don't want to go to work. Maybe the mailmen, Amazon delivery drivers, firefighters, police and hospital staff don't either. Maybe you should have done a better job with remote learning. Haverhill kids deserve better.
Away games
As college football conferences, with all their money cancel, the fall season due to COVID-19, do you think high school football stands a chance? Do you want your kid traveling to an away game held in a town with a high rate of infection ?
From the left
Massachusetts is a Democratic state. Most of the Democrats are moderate. A lot of the progressive policies that are being pushed upon us are from the far left. We even have Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on local TV stumping for one of our candidates. Go online and check out how things are going in her district. Think of this when you vote.
Should’ve listened
Sens. John McCain and Mitt Romney, and both Presidents Bush, opposed a Trump presidency. Were these great American leaders wrong? They were concerned that President Donald Trump would be unable to handle a national crisis. After at least 163,000 American lives lost — and counting — to COVID-19, it’s clear we should have listened.
Defund chief
I'm from Methuen. I don't want to defund the police — just the chief of police. This guy has gorged himself at the public trough long enough.