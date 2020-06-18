Free items
I wonder who’s footing the bill for all of the free COVID-19 tests for the protesters. Oh wait, it’s me and all the other hard-working Americans who don’t have time to protest. It's just another free item added to the list. Maybe they should go get jobs and move out.
Fireworks silencers
The only way the M-80s will stop in Lawrence is if our State Police do a sting. Watch the Massachusetts plates and pull them over as they come over the state line. Please, we are begging them to help us.
Civilian flagmen
The cost of police could be reduced in every town and city by allowing civilians to work as flagmen on construction sites. Most states use civilians - not this one. This is solely due to the powerful police unions blocking all attempts at enabling legislation.
Far left
State Rep. Andy Vargas is playing this left-wing game and doesn't represent the people or best interests of Haverhill. The city does not need its own version of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We need a mainstream individual, not a leftist ideologue.
Support police
Remove the “Blue Lives Matter” flags? These people put their lives on the line. Advocating the takedown of any sign or flag that supports them is to ridicule them.
Yankees in Tara?
We have a copy of “Gone With the Wind” in our house. How long before the woke mob demands we starting burning books?
Free testing
Now the state is offering free COVID-19 testing for protesters and looters. I doubt they offer free ones if you attend one of President Trump’s rallies. It's your typical Massachusetts double standard. What a joke.
Who’s in control
One simple fact explains all politics to modern Americans: More than 80% of Americans consistently support term limits, but all elected politicians and their lobbyists oppose them. And we have no term limits. So we know who really controls our country.
Toddler’s mask
Kudos to the parents of the toddler wearing a face mask, even thought it was uncomfortable. Such is a common courtesy to protect people near you. Thank goodness they’re not looking toward our president as a role model.
Means to an end
It’s funny watching the same crowd that tried to use the 25th Amendment and President Donald Trump's alleged mental unfitness for office as a tactic to undo the 2016 election (after weaponizing the FBI and phony impeachments, both of which failed) now rallying behind Joe Biden, by all accounts a decent man but obviously one in the early stages of senility. As always with the hypocritical left, it’s the ends that matter, not the means.
Peace and quiet
I see where people in Boston are complaining about fireworks in their neighborhoods. They should come up to Methuen and hear it on a nightly basis.The noise factor in this city has become unbearable with fireworks, loud cars and motorcycles — and, of course, the window vibration caused by the obnoxiously loud music coming from those cars. I moved here looking for peace and quiet. Guess I'll continue my search elsewhere.
Spreading the blame
Fingers are pointed at police unions for the difficulty in dismissing a bad policeman. Let's not forget this is the result of negotiated settlements by government officials. Be sure to include the government when blame is assigned.
No comments
Another chilling effect of the ironically named “antifa” and their Democratic mouthpieces in the media and big tech is the disappearance of comments sections because people speaking freely is, of course, racist. NBC weaponized Google against The Federalist earlier this week for being an outlet with views opposing its own, using the pretext of racist comments. This on the heels of leaders at major newspapers being fired or turned out for putting views on Op Ed pages that upset the “woke” left. This is what a country sliding into the ocean looks like.