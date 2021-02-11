Sounds familiar
President Joe Biden shows he subscribes to the same kind of bipartisanship as other Democrats: If you do what he says, we have "unity." If you don't, you are an obstructionist, terrorist, white supremacist or maybe a Russian asset. He's pretty much the same president we would have gotten in 2016 had Hillary Clinton won.
Clear choice
Republican senators have a clear choice: They are either loyal to their country or not, true to their oaths of office or not, and for treason or not. It shall be good to know exactly what, if anything, everybody stands for.
Similarities
I’ve come to realize that former Methuen Mayor Stephen Zanni and President Joe Biden are mirror images of one another. Both are Democrats. Both are clueless about what's happening, with everyone but them running the show.
Bad advice
The Eagle-Tribune used to be a reasonable voice in a state of insanity. But it too has gone to the dark side. Now it takes public policy advice from Greta Thunberg. Really? Do some real journalism. She and other environmental "activists" don't operate with science, they make it up. Just ask Al Gore. How many of his predictions did not come true?
Cold dog
I have a neighbor who lets his dog out and forgets to let the dog back inside the house. Temperatures are in the teens and the poor dog is out there, unable to even sit on the cold ground. I will call authorities if I have to.
Contactless
As one commentator said, it's best to stay home if these non-mask-wearers offend or scare you. Look into a contactless grocery delivery service.
Unspent money
According to CNN, the federal government is sitting on nearly $1 trillion in unspent pandemic relief money. Why do we need to spend another $1.9 trillion before spending the money that's already been appropriated? That's as smart as stopping the extension of an oil pipeline when we are trying to be oil-independent from the Middle East.
Live with it
I know numerous people who've been attending events since last spring. Shouldn’t they be sick? The Centers for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci say COVID-19 is here to stay. Let’s start learning to live with the virus.
Anthem ignored
The Dallas Mavericks and their owner, Mark Cuban, refused to play the national anthem at home games. This was disgusting and a slap in the face to this country. Sadly episodes like this will start being the new norm under a Biden administration.
Caregiver shots
I'm upset at the new Massachusetts policy to allow someone who is not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to get it if they accompany someone who is over 75 to a vaccine clinic. These accompanying healthy individuals who are probably in Phase 3 are getting vaccinated ahead of those in Phase 2, Group 2, the 65-and-over population or people with two comorbidities. If they were truly a caregiver, wouldn't they already have volunteered to drive that person to a vaccination location?
Failing grades
Not only does Gov. Charlie Baker deserve an "F" for the vaccine distribution process, he deserves an "F" for the nursing homes deaths, the failed economy, the job losses, the draconian lockdowns and mandates, and persistent problems with the MBTA. Maybe it’s time we blanked his ballot the next election.
Snow blame
Who is to blame for the poorly plowed streets of Haverhill? Is it plow operators; people who park illegally; the mayor; or the Police Department for not having those cars removed? Take your pick but I vote for No. 2, the inconsiderate people who park illegally, do not shovel out their cars, and leave their cars for weeks.