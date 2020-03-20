Selfish hoarders
To understand just how selfish the recent supply hoarders are, these individuals, in a rush to take care of themselves and to completely disregard the well-being of their neighbors, forced people (many of them elderly) to visit multiple stores, or the same stores multiple times, to get essentials such as water and toilet paper. Thanks to these loathsome hoarders, the spread of the coronavirus likely increased at an exponential rate as people multiplied their exposure with every extra trip. Thanks a lot. We should pull the receipts from stores and find out who these people are, and possibly charge them with negligence and public endangerment.
Grocery bill
It seems like the only ones making money these days are supermarkets. Prices just go up. What you bought two months ago at 3 for $10 is now 2 for $9. I just hope the prices don’t increase so much that people, especially the elderly, cannot afford the essentials.
Equal protection
If you’re an overpaid athlete or movie star or politician, you can get tested for coronavirus. The average citizen cannot even find a place for testing. Is this not America where we’re all supposed to be equal? Obviously not.
Armchair experts
We are all armchair experts on COVID-19. Unless we have degrees in epidemiology or public health, our comments and opinions are just that. Review the history of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. The true experts are taking lessons from actions taken during one of the worst pandemics in recorded history. Comments that demean the efforts of organized, professional health care workers, epidemiologists and public health officials are just comments. Unless you are a member of those professions, unless you work the front lines of health care, your negative comments just fuel people's fear.
Proud Hllie
Watching the efforts on behalf of the children by Haverhill Public Schools staff, from Superintendent Margaret Marotta to the custodians and cafeteria workers and everyone in between, makes me proud to be a Hillie.
Bipartisan insiders
Recent events have the usual politics-first, America-last Trump haters running for their keyboards to denounce Republicans for selling stock based on insider knowledge as senators. However, under close inspection, it’s clear that swamp behavior is a bipartisan condition. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Inhofe sold significant amounts of stock following a private briefing for senators on COVID-19, according to media reports. It’s disgusting behavior by Washington swamp-dwellers — in both parties. Drain the whole swamp instead of refilling half at a time every year.
Distancing for all
The rich and famous get special treatment as far as testing for COVID-19. Maybe they should practice social distancing a little more, instead of worrying about making a movie or training.
Socialist template
If you like experiencing lack of food choices and shortages, vote for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. That's just a sample of socialism, which is just a fancy word that equates with communism. Read your history books or research it online. Venezuela is an example. It was one of the richest countries at one time, but under socialism its economy has collapsed, hyperinflation destroyed the country’s currency and people are starving. Private industry was strangled by centrally planned price controls, which caused shortages of basic goods. Is that what you want for the U.S.