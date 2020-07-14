Flights
I wonder which will be a greater, more historic flight of economic capital — the current exodus from Hong Kong, or that beginning to flee American cities? Both promise to be eye popping.
Abortion bill
The Rowe Act, the bill in the Massachusetts Legislature that promotes late-term abortion and post-birth infanticide, is on the docket for a vote. With all the civil unrest the past few months, this is going to be a great opportunity for liberal Democrats in the Legislature to put themselves on record to see if they do in fact believe that “all lives matter.”
Not a victim
The Methuen police chief says he refuses to take a 10% pay cut to help an officer keep his job due to what happened to him in 2006. He plays the victim, even though he was twice suspended without pay — suspensions upheld by civil service. He is not a victim.
Name calling
Boo, hoo. Rep. Tram Nguyen is upset because her support of Black Lives Matter resulted in "personal attacks on me and my family." Funny, I don't remember her saying a word in protest as her filthy party slandered President Donald Trump as a "traitor" and slung epithets at the first lady and Trump’s daughter Ivanka. Democrats love to dish it out but can't take it.
Do your job
Methuen’s city councilors all think they should be mayor. We get it. But how about for now just doing the job they were elected to do? Work cooperatively to resolve issues instead of grandstanding. We are so tired of the egos and tantrums.
Political sentencing
It’s funny watching leftists get the vapors over Roger Stone's sentence being commuted, after they all sat back and watched President Bill Clinton pardon or commute the most corrupt, even terrorist, actors in our prisons in the 1990s. A political operative in his 60s should rot in jail for life for being a supporter of President Trump.
Taxing situation
When New Hampshire voters go to the polls this November, they need to remember the state’s two representatives in Congress and both senators voted against the tax cut passed three years ago. As a retiree on fixed income, that tax cut put an additional $1,600 in my pocket. I am by no means wealthy, so it really helped. Our congressional delegation continues to vote party line on everything, writing off half the state’s population. Let’s boot them out of office, or be prepared to have our taxes go through the roof.
The real risk
The contributor of “At Risk” apparently doesn’t “got it.” Roger Stone’s prison sentence was commuted by our president. His so-called crimes stemmed from the fabricated hoax of the Russian collusion, which was perpetrated by the last administration. What’s wrong is that permits were granted to protesters — not that I am against legal protesting — while, on the other hand, Independence Day celebrations were cancelled.
No concessions
Why is police Chief Joe Solomon not making pay concessions like most other department heads in Methuen? There’s just one reason — greed. It’s time for him to go. The people of Methuen deserve better.
Out of office
I notice CNN is reporting Tucker Carlson's vacation like they cover President Trump golfing. I guess their anchors don't take vacations — or are so little viewed, no one notices when they do.
Low threshold
Is this how thin the definition of racism has finally been stretched in Massachusetts, so that it now includes confusing one Andover student with another? No wonder people dismiss them as spoiled.
More dangerous
Mail-in voting is a dangerous idea. How will my privacy be protected? The results will be in chaos for some time while the many fraudulent claims are adjudicated. Everybody goes out in crowds for various reasons, but voting is too dangerous?
Defunding
Defund the police? How about we defund Democrats and their crazy Marxist mobs?
Mob-rule radicals
The author of a recent letter describes as “mob rule radicals” those people behind bringing down monuments to the traitors who took up arms against our nation back in 1861 to preserve and extend the reach of slavery. So, I guess we should never honor those "mob rule radicals" who tossed tea into Boston Harbor in 1773, or all those "mob rule radicals" who tore down the Berlin Wall starting in 1989. It's these "mob rule radicals" who are the true patriots and freedom fighters, not the so-called "silent majority" referred to by the writer. It's the "mob rule radicals" who honor the values and human rights we stand for as a country by tearing down statues erected by white supremacists.