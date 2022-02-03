NH residents not quite so free
The bill to make marijuana legal for 18 and over is shot down 16-1? I guess “Live Free or Die” are just words on a license plate.
Plowing advice
Methuen plow drivers, when doing an intersection, think for a minute and push the snow to the corner that doesn’t have stop signs, street signs or fire hydrants. Instead of banging into sign posts and trying unsuccessfully to work around obstacles, push the snow to the unobstructed corner.
Thanks for the valentines
Good news! Timony Grammar School Principal Christopher Reeve has reversed his ban on Valentine’s Day cards at the Timony. Children will now be allowed to exchange valentines with their classmates. It’s a victory for childhood. Be sure to mail a valentine to Principal Reeve at the Timony Grammar School.
Unvaccinated at fault
To pandemic “selfish and criminal.” What’s selfish and criminal is your bizarre false paranoid comments regarding COVID-19. Acts of selfishness which are prolonging this pandemic are perpetuated by the unvaccinated. Legally it’s the job of public health officials to protect citizen’s health, hardly authoritarian. Deal in facts, not fabricated misinformation.
Answer the phone
Since Pentucket Medical in Haverhill joined the Mass General Brigham conglomerate, one cannot call any department to cancel and reschedule an appointment. The phone rings endlessly and no one picks up. Or if someone answers the phone, the phone disconnects while the caller is speaking, and it takes hours to keep calling to talk to someone. It is a heck of a way to run a medical center.
Really? FD now?
Just when things are improving in Methuen, now that we have a new and respected police chief, the favoritism and cheating of the fire chief comes to light. Another costly lawsuit for the taxpayers. And why should we have to create another captain’s position? Time for Chief Sheehy to go!
Don’t censor libraries
Note to library vigilantes: Burn our books today. We will burn your books tomorrow.
Nothing in mailbox
What’s happening to the mail in East Methuen? I have been getting my mail once or twice a week lately, where I used to get something every day.
Borderline unreasonable
President Biden, why are Ukraine’s borders more important to you than America’s?
Snow blind
Is it possible to give the Methuen plow drivers a little training? In Homestead Acres, for instance, not even close to pushing snow to the edge of the road. Intersections could be a lot better. A little thought and common sense would go a long way.
Snow removal
Methuen residents shouldn’t complain about plows continually going by plowing little. I’m on the east end of Haverhill and had one plow pass by my house once two separate times and my street, which is a hill, still is not sanded as of Tuesday morning.