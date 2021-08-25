Squelched economy
When you see Democrats like acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey and New York City Mayor Bill DiBlasio issuing blanket mask mandates that instantly kill off economic activity, it’s easy to tell which party is full of working folks and small business owners and which one is filled with lifelong government workers who don’t ever miss a paycheck.
Burning debris
Why can't my neighbors figure out that you cannot light construction debris on fire in the backyard? You need a permit to burn, and you can only burn at certain times. Why don’t Methuen police check it out? I live on a busy street by the Loop. I’ve already called the Fire Department. I now understand why people live in gated communities and pay fees to the homeowners’ association.
Own mind
I think it was great that U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton went to Afghanistan. He’s not afraid to speak out against his own party — unlike Rep. Lori Trahan, who just does what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells her to do.
Old posts
Remember in 2017 when then-City Councilor Andy Vargas warned drug dealers and gang members on Facebook that federal agents were in Haverhill looking for them? Does Vargas, now running for a state Senate seat, expect voters to forget he was aiding criminals?
Getting out
The next Mogadishu "Black Hawk Down" moment for the U.S. is imminent, as a puppet president of a radical progressive minority makes it inevitable. America needs to get out of Afghanistan while salvaging as many lives and as much of its remaining prestige as possible. Then we need to make sure we never let this happen again.
Ideologues
Amazingly 26% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the situation in Afghanistan as of Aug. 24. If you went to their homes, you'd find Hunter Biden paintings on the walls, and Hillary Clinton and Andrew Cuomo books on the shelf. There's no reaching ideologues, you can only politically isolate them.
Messy evacuation
The withdrawal from Afghanistan was always going to be messy. This one is a first since the enemy is already in charge, and we're still pulling out. Congratulations to our military and President Joe Biden, the numbers of evacuations are ramping up. Nobody ever got everyone out of a failed war.
Unsuccessful
This president and his administration can’t even successfully withdraw from Afghanistan. Everything they’ve done is backwards, it is such a disgrace. It’s time to stop blaming the previous administration and take responsibility.
Publicity stunt
Congressman Seth Moulton’s trip to Afghanistan is confirmation that he should never run for president again. The trip was not only a self-serving PR stunt, it showed his impulsive bad judgment. Even in the best case scenario, there’s nothing he as a congressman could do in Kabul apart from being a nuisance.
Pelosi's envy
Instead of condemning Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be more concerned with asking them how they found the situation in Afghanistan and what more could be done to get our people out. Instead, her anger reflects a more envious reaction. These congressmen put themselves in harm’s way to gather information that the Biden administration ignores. Do not condemn but be thankful for their strong and united effort.