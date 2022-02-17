Thanks for courtesy
I was at the Texas Roadhouse last Saturday for dinner. The place was mobbed. I want to thank Amy and the other young ladies at the front entrance for their patience and kindness. Some of the customers were quite rude, but the girls stayed calm. You are a great example for others.
A bit of courtesy
The writer in defense of mail delivery was right, but didn’t mention the unshoveled icy walkways and steps, potential for being bitten by dogs, and the multiple pieces of mail addressed to people without mail boxes. I make sure my walkways are shoveled. In summer, a cooler of bottled water is on my porch. What do you do for your mailman?
Sensitive Democrats
It’s darkly funny watching Democrats who spent four years aiming slurs at former President Trump and First Lady Melania suddenly clutch their pearls and pretend to be outraged at a simple “Let’s Go, Brandon.” As far as I’m concerned, the phrase is the nicest thing to say about the current president. But as my grandfather always said, if it wasn’t for double standards, Democrats wouldn’t have any standards at all.
Suggestion on trash
If Haverhill and the state are serious about cutting the amount of solid waste to our landfills they might start by collecting recyclables weekly and maybe trash biweekly.
Reason to investigate
Why do people have a problem with investigating a potential presidential candidate who has “known ties” with an adversarial country like Russia, and thought to hold “blackmailable information on that candidate both business and personal?” Not to investigate would have been criminal and a threat to national security.
It’s your responsibility
The reality is mask mandates aren’t about government control, they are about saving lives. If politicians aren’t wearing masks in public, that’s on them. Wear a mask, it may save your life and the life of someone you love.
Inside baseball
This is in response to “where to park.” First off check to see if a permit was actually pulled for the addition. It’s who you know in Lawrence. I know I lived there for 30-plus years.
C’mon, answer
Well they gave people a phone number to call about mail not being delivered. What a joke. I have called three times and each time they have no answers. There is a case number, they promise that someone will call you back. A few days later, no call back.
Bring down the cost
Here we go again. The Hampstead Central School project is back yet again. How many times do we need to say no? You need to come back with smaller projects, not everything all at once. People are hurting with already high taxes and inflation. Thanks for motivating peoples’ no vote!