Go to work
A recent front page story talked about advocates scrambling to advise jobless workers how to stay afloat when the federal gravy train ends. How about they go apply for one of the thousands of available jobs?
Taking questions
President Joe Biden showed up late for a press conference after being missing in action for a full week as Afghanistan disintegrated into chaos. He spoke for 20 minutes then left, taking no questions. It was a stark contrast to President Donald Trump, who would make himself directly available to the press for the better part of an hour on a regular basis, as he came and went from the White House.
Single focus
It’s telling that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats have spent more time and energy investigating Jan. 6th than they have the massive failures in Afghanistan today, which will soon lead to loss of American life.
Unlimited
There’s no greater argument for term limits than President Joe Biden. The five-decade veteran of Washington, D.C., as a senator and vice president, steps face-first into every avoidable domestic or foreign policy problem imaginable — all of which his predecessor, the neophyte President Donald Trump, managed to avoid. While the 22nd Amendment, passed in the wake of the disastrous end of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration, limits presidents to two terms, if America had term limits on lawmakers, as all vibrant democracies do, Biden would have returned to Delaware decades ago.
Party lines
Nine moderate Democrat members of Congress resisted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s ploy to tie the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which has bipartisan support, to a party-line $3.5 trillion Green New Deal disguised as an infrastructure bill into some kind of grotesque omnibus. Two moderate Democratic senators joined them. Spoiler alert if you live in New Hampshire: None of the 11 moderates represent you. Our delegation remains in lockstep with their party.
Missed call
So much for another storm predicted to have 3 to 6 inches of rain, possible flooding, possible tornadoes and a loss of power. Some of these meteorologists need to be in the unemployment line. It’s going to be a long winter with storm after storm, and blizzard after blizzard predicted while we end up with flurries. I feel for all the people who pulled their boats out of the water — for nothing.
Two Americas
Remember as restaurants, gyms, salons and the entertainment industries are again shuttered -- sometimes permanently -- no one at the Centers for Disease Control, Internal Revenue Service, State Department, Boston mayor’s office, New York City mayor’s office, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office or California Gov. Gavin Newsome's staff will be furloughed or miss a paycheck. It’s a tale of two Americas -- the ruling class and the serfs.
Pity party
This Sound Off pity party for former President Donald Trump is ridiculous. The cult needs to wake up and realize how corrupt and narcissistic he is. Start by looking at all of the criminals that he surrounded himself with in the White House.
Squelched economy
When you see Democrats like acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey and New York City Mayor Bill DiBlasio issuing blanket mask mandates that instantly kill off economic activity, it’s easy to tell which party is full of working folks and small business owners and which one is filled with lifelong government workers who don’t ever miss a paycheck.